Kellie Harrington ruled out of Europeans with hand injury

Lightweight world champion will wait to defend her title in Russia in October

Kellie Harrington will not fight at the European Championships in Spain due to a hand injury. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kellie Harrington will not fight at the European Championships in Spain due to a hand injury. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Irish lightweight world champion Kellie Harrington has lost her battle to be fit for next month’s European Championships in Spain because of a hand injury. The Dubliner sustained her injury at the European Games in Minsk in June and was forced to withdraw from her gold medal bout.

Harrington was due to meet Mira Potkonen in the lightweight final but following her semi-final win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson was deemed unfit to box. Potkonen was the Finn who earned a decision over Katie Taylor at the bronze medal stage in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Playing it cautiously, Bernard Dunne, high-performance director with the IABA, said that Harrington will not risk further damage to her hand in Madrid with the more important World Championships taking place later this year in Russia.

Harrington will defend her 60kg lightweight title for the first time at the World Championships, which take place in Ulan-Ude in October.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.