Rugby World Cup preview: Irish women’s rugby has battled ferociously to reach the top level

Captain Edel McMahon speaks to the team after Ireland lost to Scotland in the Women's Six Nations in Edinburgh in April. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The IRFU’s digital team pulled off something of a masterstroke when announcing their squad for the upcoming women’s World Cup. Each player featured in then-and-now shots, pictures of the group in their current kit placed alongside old photos – most of them from childhood.

On one hand, today’s Edel McMahon stood smiling in her green jersey. On the other, braces and different colour hair hinted at the age of the other snap. A younger version of Ireland’s co-captain captains hugs her father, Tom, in the midst of an All-Ireland celebratory scrum. McMahon, then a teenager, was in goals for Kilmihil during their run to the intermediate title.

Here was a rare example of meaningful social media “content”. These are human beings behind the athletes. Sometimes we do need a reminder. There’s a significant emotional investment required to reach the top level. For Irish women’s rugby, it has been a battle and a half.

Eight long years have passed since Ireland last played at a World Cup. They missed out on the previous edition after a dire few days in Parma. That was 2021, defeats to Spain and Scotland knocking Ireland out of the global showpiece just four years after they hosted the thing. Irish women’s rugby was in the pits. A letter was sent to government. Something had to change.

Now, Ireland are the best of the rest in the Six Nations behind England and France. They’re less than a year out from beating New Zealand, one of the shock results of this year’s World Cup cycle. Ireland travel to Britain with legitimate, if still slightly improbable aspirations of reaching a global semi-final.

[ Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland team news, fixtures and where to watchOpens in new window ]

For all the positivity, there is an inescapable sense that Ireland are limping to the starting line. Injuries have plagued them. The spine of the starting pack, tighthead Christy Haney, lock Dorothy Wall and backrow Erin King are all out. Aoife Wafer, arguably the game’s best ball-carrier, is touch and go.

The return of co-captain Sam Monaghan and wing Béibhinn Parsons from their own long-term injuries undoubtedly softens the blow. But they don’t fill all the gaps.

Jane Clohessy tackles Aoife Wafer at an Ireland squad training session. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The frontrow depth – just two specialist tightheads remain after Haney’s injury – is a concern. Ireland’s scrum has been an issue for some time. Italy had a better rate of return on possession during the Six Nations. Should anything befall Linda Djougang, Ireland’s most experienced tighthead, 20-year-old Sadhbh McGrath and uncapped Sophie Barrett – the latter not currently in the World Cup squad – will have a rescue job on their hands.

In an ideal world, there would be a national debate on Ireland’s back three. Amee-Leigh Costigan and Anna McGann have shown flashes of their pace in recent months. With Parsons’ return, wing is suddenly Ireland’s most hotly contested position.

[ Can Ireland win the Rugby World Cup? ‘No reason why not,’ says Molly Scuffil-McCabeOpens in new window ]

Centre could also fall into that category. Enya Breen, Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton rotated during the Six Nations. Now Nancy McGillivray, the Hong Kong-born 22-year-old once on England’s radar, adds to that depth.

Maybe it’s the fortnight gap between Ireland’s last warm-up and their World Cup opener. Perhaps fatigue at a lengthy, Lions-dominated men’s season afflicts the rugby public. Ireland’s early opponents, Japan and Spain, are unlikely to kick the bandwagon out of second gear.

Whatever the reason, off-field narratives have instead driven the recent discussion. The decision to cap McGillivray and Ellena Perry, a former England prop called up after Haney’s injury, raised eyebrows. McGillivray, first spotted in 2021, may well have been a long-term plan, her late call-up delayed by contractual commitments. But why summon Perry, nominally a loosehead, to replace tighthead Haney?

Nancy McGillivray runs in to score Ireland's third try in a World Cup warm-up against Scotland in Cork earlier this month. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There is a balance between showing faith in the Irish pathway and finding the best Irish-qualified talent. Going to England for the emergency call-up risks tipping it too far in one direction. While acknowledging that late additions done incorrectly can rock the boat, Ireland head coach Scott Bemand both defended his decision and the Irish pathway. “Everything has been done well, in my opinion.”

Conversations on Ireland’s ability to develop players are never far away. Success in recent times has come at least in part due to the IRFU’s response to the infamous player letter of 2021. After failing to qualify for the last World Cup, players past and present wrote to the government expressing a loss of “all trust and confidence in the IRFU”. The signatories called for “meaningful changes” in the women’s game from “grassroots to green shirts”.

Since then, albeit after a Six Nations wooden spoon in 2023, Ireland have improved to finish third in back-to-back years. These campaigns came either side of the New Zealand win, Ireland playing the Black Ferns by dint of their promotion up the WXV competition ladder. Toto, we’re not in Parma any more.

The IRFU have invested in the top tier. Professional central contracts were first introduced in August 2022. A year later, Bemand, a former coach of England’s dominant Red Roses, was hired as head coach. Forwards coach Alex Codling, who will join Munster after this World Cup, was an astute hire to shore up a creaking set-piece.

Shock horror, investing in the top tier has improved results. Yet the injury-inspired scramble for players from across the water suggests the next step, fixing the grassroots, a move the player letter also called for, has not had the same success.

Ireland forwards Coach Alex Codling. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Former player Lynne Cantwell joined the IRFU as the head of women’s strategy at the end of last year. She will contribute to a review into Ireland’s domestic programme, spending the coming weeks at club and provincial sessions. “There are a lot of girls out there who want to play rugby who can’t who need to be engaged with,” she said last month.

The IRFU wants four professional provinces by 2026-27, increasing the number of full-time pros. Who the provinces will play against, given the competitive imbalance of the Celtic Challenge, remains to be seen.

Where this leaves the AIL clubs is another matter. Some clubs offer players something approaching a pro set-up. Others struggle to fulfil fixtures, with three teams docked points for conceding matches at various stages last season.

If late call-ups from England are the short-term solution, what is the longer term plan? Neither an AIL dominated by familiar teams nor a Celtic Challenge where Irish teams put 100 points on their “rivals” serves anyone.

These are, for now, problems for a later date. It is somewhat unfair to lump bigger-picture issues in with the biggest event of these players’ careers. They’ve a game against Japan to win on August 24th. For all the injury talk, it should be noted that just two members of the starting XV that beat New Zealand are now missing: Eimear Considine has retired while Wall is injured.

All roads lead to Franklin’s Gardens. If Japan and Spain are safely negotiated, an upset against the Black Ferns secured, and with it a favourable quarter-final draw, the cautious build-up could be quickly forgotten. The bandwagon will fill up mighty fast. More celebratory photos could be added to the collection.

Neve Jones: With Aoife Wafer’s early tournament fitness a concern, Jones should be an alternative scoring threat off set-piece. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland’s ones to watch

Linda Djougang – prop

Christy Haney’s hamstring injury leaves Djougang one of only two specialist tighthead props in the squad, 20-year-old Sadhbh McGrath the other. It remains to be seen if one of the three nominal looseheads can cover. Given Djougang’s experience, not to mention Ireland’s historical issues at the scrum, her mere presence on the pitch, let alone performance, will be vital.

Neve Jones – hooker

When Ireland needed to knuckle down in the Six Nations, they relied on the set-piece. Forwards coach Alex Codling manufactured scoring opportunities for the likes of Aoife Wafer off the lineout. In their initial games against Japan and Spain, Ireland could adopt a predominantly direct approach. With Wafer’s early tournament fitness a concern, Neve Jones should be an alternative scoring threat off set-piece.

Béibhinn Parsons – wing

Back in the squad after suffering two leg breaks in the space of six months. Ireland are in rude health with electric back three options, leaving Parsons in a battle to reclaim her starting spot given the form of Anna McGann. With Amee-Leigh Costigan likely on the other wing and Stacey Flood at fullback, if Ireland do look to spread the ball, they have running threats aplenty.