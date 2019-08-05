Angling Notes: Fine turnout for Galway event in aid of Irish Guide Dogs

“WE are very grateful to Dorrie Gibbons and the competition supporters for fundraising on behalf of the Irish Guide Dogs (IGD),” declared Galway branch chairman, Frank Downey, following the ‘Cast a Line for Autism” fly fishing competition on both Lough Corrib and Lough Mask, last weekend.

Now in its sixth year, the event continues to grow in stature with a turnout this year of 84 anglers, by far the best to date. Monies raised on the day topped €5,807 with further pledges forthcoming, bringing the overall total to in excess of €26,000, all of which goes to charities who support children with special needs.

“It costs €5 million to run the IGD every year and with a shortfall from Government grant aid, requires us to raise 85 per cent of the total from donations. It is events such as this today that keep us going,” Downey said.

His involvement spans 40 years of dedicated service raising over €3 million for the organisation.

The competition itself was a huge success with favourable weather conditions and the option to choose between Corrib and Mask. At close of play, 33 quality trout made the weigh-in, 16 from Mask and 17 for Corrib.

First timer to the event Mark Dermott from Lurgan took the honours with a ‘fish of a lifetime’ while fishing out from Birchall Bay, close to Oughterard with boatman Joe Creane. His fish weighed 5.10lb and fell to a Green Wolff. Coupled with a second fish, his total weight topped 7lb.

Mark Dermott, winner of Cast a Line for Autism competition with his winning trout of 5.10lb.

For his efforts, Dermott received the ‘Cast a Line for Autism’ Children of Lir Trophy, dinner voucher for two at Ashford Castle Hotel and goodie picnic basket, sponsored by Salmo Salar Ltd.

If that wasn’t enough, he also scooped the heaviest fish prize of the Dick Gibbons Memorial Trophy along with a beautiful print by Cornamona artist, Eamon Gavin.

As fund-raiser of the competition, Ms Gibbons paid a big ‘thank you’ to Lydons Lodge Hotel in Cong for hosting the event, to the anglers who participated and the non-anglers who purchased raffle tickets.

“Special thanks also to all our sponsors, their support is invaluable,” she said.

Beware rogue website claiming to offer angling licenses

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is alerting the public to a rogue website which claims to sell salmon and sea trout angling licenses for Ireland. The website, which carries IFI branding, asks anglers for their personal and payment details, however, it does not supply legitimate fishing licenses.

Anglers are reminded that the only authorised website for salmon and sea trout licenses is www.store.fishinginireland.info. This site is operated by IFI and anglers will receive receipt of any purchase on this website via email.

Any member of the public who has submitted personal or financial details to a fraudulent fishing license website, should contact their local Garda station to report the incident.

New catch and control byelaws in Wales

Following the decision at government level to introduce new catch and control byelaws from 1st January, 2020, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) intend to work closely with angling and rivers groups.

There is no single magic solution to protect and rebuild vulnerable stocks and the new byelaws, together with other initiatives, will ensure rivers in Wales are healthier for salmon and sea trout.

“We know we have to work together to protect these magnificent fish before it becomes too late and that is why we’ll be starting on the Salmon and Sea Trout Plan of Action with stakeholders straight away,” NRW said.

Lure anglers in action at Lough Derg

Ireland’s top lure anglers took to Lough Derg last weekend for the first round of the qualifiers and team selection for a place on Team Ireland 2020.

Bright sunshine and little wind made it difficult for the eight competing boats fishing in pairs and whilst the perch were difficult to locate, constant changes in lure presentation paid off but it was evident the way to win was to catch pike.

Jacek Gorny with a magnificent pike at the Lough Derg lure angling competition.

Tomek Kurman and Jacek Gorny achieved this task extremely well to finish as clear winners. The second day brought better weather to Mountshannon with some nice perch and reasonable catches across the teams.

Lure angling is one of Europe’s top sports and its popularity is growing fast in Ireland. The sport is clean, fair and fish welfare is paramount. In competitions, fish are measured, a quick snap and returned to the water unharmed. Why not join the team for Round 2 on Lough Ree on 17th and 18th August, 2019?

Rankings after first round: 1, T Kurman/J Gorny; 2, S Powell/A Powell; 3, D Knipe/P Scroggie; 4, P Pop/N Munteanu; 5, C Rutherford/S Thompson; 6, S Gibson/D Dennis.

