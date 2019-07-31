Caster Semenya will not compete at the World Championships

‘This will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Paul MacInnes

South African athlete Caster Semenya will not compete at the World Championships in Doha. Photograph: Reuters

South African athlete Caster Semenya will not compete at the World Championships in Doha. Photograph: Reuters

 

Caster Semenya will not compete at the World Championships in Doha after a Swiss court stood behind an IAAF rule that would require her to take testosterone-reducing medication.

The South African had been expected to defend her world 800m title in late September after the Swiss Supreme Court had temporarily exempted her from an IAAF rule relating to athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD). That decision has now been overturned by a tribunal at the same court.

In a statement issued through her PR agency, Semenya said: “I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned.”

Last month the Swiss Supreme Court temporarily suspended the IAAF rule that requires all DSD athletes to reduce their testosterone to below five nmol/L for at least six months if they want to compete internationally at all distances from 400m to a mile.

The rule had been at the centre of a landmark case brought against the IAAF by Semenya at the court of arbitration for sport (Cas). That case found in favour of the international athletic body and its claim that high levels of testosterone provided a material advantage in women’s competition.

Semenya has refused to take hormone medication and is in the process of appealing against the Cas decision. A temporary stay of the rule had been granted while that appeal continued but the court decided to overturn that decision after finding that the “high threshold” for any suspension had not been fulfilled.

Dorothee Schramm, the lawyer leading her appeal, said: “The judge’s procedural decision has no impact on the appeal itself. We will continue to pursue Caster’s appeal and fight for her fundamental human rights. A race is always decided at the finish line.”

In a statement, the IAAF said: “We understand the Swiss Federal Tribunal will be issuing its full decision on this order tomorrow (Wednesday) and the IAAF will comment once the tribunal makes its reasoning public.”

(Guardian services)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.