Fiona Tuite and Ireland out to make memories at the Women’s Rugby World Cup

Alphabetically by surname, Fiona Tuite was quite far down Scott Bemand’s list of players for the “you made the World Cup squad” call after the second warm-up game. “It was a long day, I think it’s just [Aoife] Wafer after me,” laughs Tuite.

There is “some relief” now that the known unknowns are clear, many of the questions have been answered: the warm-up games are over, we’ve seen that Ireland can dig deep into their reservoirs and come out on top and, most importantly for the players, we now know who is in the squad.

“We were slow to get into it in both [warm-up] games, we won’t be able to do that at the World Cup. We’ve learned a lot though.”

Once they got the call after the Canada game, it was all go: filming and submitting a photo for the IRFU’s announcement video, social media posts, suits from Eden Park for a barbecue in Dunboyne Castle Hotel, organised by the team’s long-time sponsor, Aon. “There was a magician and trad music and my fiance, dad and cousin were there. It was great.” The suits chosen by Edel “Tricky” McMahon are grey but the lining is green, and the Rugby World Cup logo is embroidered on the inside. “It’s something we’ll have forever.”

From there, it was straight on to the Mansion House for an event with Energia. Former players Fiona Coughlan, Fiona Hayes and Niamh Briggs were some of the speakers in attendance to offer advice on a World Cup.

Then there was “a tough training session” the next morning, followed by the team’s “Christmas Day”, getting their kits and a final media session before some downtime and then flying to England the next day.

“I can’t believe how quick it’s gone,” says Tuite. “At the start of preseason, it felt so far away and now it’s here.”

Fiona Tuite in training with Ireland in Dublin before the team headed to the World Cup. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Hayes mentioned at the Energia event that the off-pitch moments with the team were the ones they’d be more likely to remember, so “we’re trying to enjoy it all while remembering why we’re there”.

The relief of making it into the squad is quickly replaced by the reality that the real work hasn’t begun yet.

“Japan are a good team,” says Tuite, “we’re not taking that lightly.”

While only Cliodhna Moloney – “Sorry, Cliodhna Moloney-McDonald,” as Tuite says when mentioning her team-mate – has been to a World Cup before, the team’s more recent experience gives them some grounding in the reality of going to a major tournament. “We were probably a bit overawed by the crowd, the noise, the size of Twickenham when we were last there. We’re used to that now.”

The Sevens experience of attending the Olympics has also been helpful, “Aimee Leigh Murphy- sorry, Aimee Leigh Costigan – spoke about the importance of respecting everyone at the World Cup. Say I’m having a great day and want to be exploring Northampton or Brighton, someone else might be feeling like they want to be alone and staying in the hotel.”

The team has felt the Green Wave building, the momentum from fans, media and sponsors about this World Cup. “It was great in Belfast to hear people saying ‘see you in England’, these were just fans with no family connection to anyone on the team.”

Her own fiance – Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan – excluded, has the team felt the Green Wave spill over to engulf their male counterparts?

“We know we have the men’s support,” says Tuite, noting that Caelan Doris had been in the day before to wish them luck, Paul O’Connell had a lineout session with them, John Cooney had a kicking session with Nicole Fowley and Tommy Bowe did the jersey presentation. “I’d love to see it more visible. Even at the Belfast game, I was chatting with Darren Cave [former Ulster player] and he shared about the game on Instagram after. Just being shared on his page, I got more followers.”

Fiona Tuite holds her discus and shot putt along with a photograph of her in Ireland kit at the World Athletics Championships and her Dublin jersey from the All-Ireland 2013 Minor Final. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“They’re all famous like, they have big platforms, so we have their support, but I’d like to see that being more visible, like sharing about the World Cup. Yeah, I’d love to see that.”

The next World Cup is in Australia in 2029, and if she’s getting another call – “I don’t know about the next World Cup, it’s a long time away” – she’ll at least be farther up the list. “I wouldn’t recommend planning a wedding and being in a World Cup,” she jokes, “I have the dress, the venue, and it’s just the band.”

“Would I have Tuite O’Sullivan? Hmm. Ah no, it’ll be just O’Sullivan. Hopefully there’ll be some games in an O’Sullivan jersey.”