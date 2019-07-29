Irish silver medal winners to get shot at senior team for World Championships

Ireland women’s four came second at World U23 Championships in Florida

 

The Ireland women’s four which took silver at the World Under-23 Championships in Florida will get their chance to stake a claim on the senior team for the World Championships next month.

The Ireland squad which will travel to training camps in Italy and Spain includes Claire Feerick, Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty, though no crew has yet been chosen.

Three of the lightweight men’s quadruple which took bronze in Florida and Aoife Casey of the lightweight women’s double which finished fourth will also travel.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll, who were tested against other openweight pairs at the National Rowing Centre, and Aifric Keogh, a key member of the Ireland set-up who has been ill, are also in the squad. Pararower Katie O’Brien will also travel.

The World Championships in Linz, Austria, run from August 25th to September 1st. They are the main qualifying event for the Olympic Games.

IRELAND SQUAD
MEN – Openweight: R Byrne, P Doyle, M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll. Lightweight: P O’Donovan, G O’Donovan, F McCarthy, J McCarthy, M Taylor, R Ballantine, H Sutton.

WOMEN – Openweight: S Puspure, A Keogh, A Crowley, M Dukarska, C Feerick, E Lambe, E Hegarty, T Hanlon. Lightweight: D Walsh, L Heaphy, A Casey. Pararowing: K O’Brien.

