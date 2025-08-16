Members of the Indian Irish community and others protest outside the Deptartment of Justice in Dublin last month after an Indian man was attacked in Tallaght. Photograph: Alan Betson

The riots in Dublin on November 23rd, 2023 jolted Ireland awake, sending shockwaves through communities and prompting anxious calls from relatives abroad, all seeking answers from a country renowned for its friendliness and peace. Having called Ireland home for 25 years, I’ve witnessed the warmth and openness that define Irish society. When I first arrived from India in my mid-20s, I was struck by how strangers would go out of their way to help, sometimes even walking me to my destination. Over time, my initial caution faded and many Irish friends became as close as family.

Raising my son in Dublin, I believed there was nowhere safer or more welcoming; he grew up feeling no different from his Irish peers. But the aftermath of the riots brought a sudden, unwelcome shift. The day after, when I picked up my son from college, his Irish friends escorted him to my car, protective and wary. For the first time in 21 years, my son felt “different”, and his friends feared for the safety of their friend because of those differences.

This wasn’t what I knew Ireland to be. I refuse to accept the riots as an expression of true Irish sentiment. Instead, they seemed a case of opportunistic hooliganism, not racist intent. Through it all, most Irish people have stood against hate, reinforcing the values of kindness, inclusion and solidarity that make Ireland a truly special place to live and grow.

In recent years, Ireland has faced a troubling rise in racial attacks within its communities. For the longest time, few incidents were reported. Reliable statistics on racial attacks are hard to find, as such incidents remain largely unreported. Within the Indian community at least, I know they have an attitude of “let us not draw too much attention”. Lately, the scale and frequency of attacks have stirred fresh anxieties, echoing abroad as loved ones question whether Ireland is still as safe and welcoming as it once felt.

The incident in Tallaght on July 19th - when a man in his early 40s, who had arrived from India three weeks earlier on a critical skills visa to join a leading international tech company in Dublin, was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers - was a stark reminder of this shift. Yet the courage shown by local resident Jennifer Murray, who not only assisted at the scene but also defended the victim against false claims, showcased the true Ireland — one that steps up for those in need rather than amplifying hateful, misinformed narratives fuelled by social media.

The overwhelming majority continue to stand firmly against these acts, determined to uphold the country’s values of inclusion and kindness. “Not under my watch”, many now say, drawing a line against intolerance. Ireland’s story has always been one of welcoming immigrants, who now play an essential role as skilled workers, taxpayers and contributors to society and the economy.

Still, a worrying minority use social media to fuel divisive and dangerous stories. The real issue is not the number or size of such incidents, but the principle: a respected doctor who has served this country for three decades, when told to “go back to where you came from” by strangers, can be deeply demoralised. Every person deserves to go about their life in Ireland without fear. Defending this right and maintaining Ireland’s spirit of solidarity is more vital now than ever.

Ireland today faces a moment of reflection and action. The nation’s increasing diversity is a testament to its growth — more cultures, languages and backgrounds enrich everyday life. Yet this very progress comes with challenges that require careful stewardship from all corners of society.

Our educational institutions are admirable examples of inclusion, creating environments where students from every background thrive together. Still, the question stands: how do we extend this culture of learning and belonging beyond the classroom, into homes, neighbourhoods and the digital spaces where so many of our opinions are formed?

Likewise, public and private organisations recognise the value of skilled migrant workers, both in bridging labour gaps and strengthening the fabric of our communities. Recent events have made clear that more, not less, must be done to support integration and mutual understanding.

My engagement with both local Irish and migrant communities has revealed a host of practical steps that, taken together, could help Ireland confidently navigate the challenges we face. First and foremost, there’s an urgent need to increase Garda presence, not just in Dublin, but nationwide. This isn’t about heavy-handed policing —it’s about deterring hate crimes and responding swiftly if they occur. But more gardaí alone won’t solve everything. They need specialised training to recognise and address hate-driven incidents, while also working closely with IT experts and social media platforms to keep a vigilant eye on online hate speech and take appropriate actions. Transparency matters too, so regular updates on hate crime cases, within the bounds of privacy laws, will reassure the public, keep authorities accountable and deter miscreants.

It’s vital we run nationwide campaigns that celebrate the contributions migrants make to our economy and society. Business chambers can lend their influential voices to the cause, for further impact. Victims should be given easy access to counselling, legal support and safe reporting channels.

Community engagement is also key — migrants joining local events, GAA clubs and neighbourhood projects enriches us all. The Indian community, among others, brings valuable expertise in Stem, digital literacy and sport. Open community events and skill-sharing programmes can foster positive connections. Most importantly, we need a clear framework for action, using national strategies such as the national action plan against racism to guide us. With collective effort, Ireland can rise above today’s fears and build a future where inclusion is more than a promise — it’s a way of life.

While we are rightly worried about the recent developments, I have hope that in Ireland we will do the right thing. The majority of Ireland is peace-loving - a friendly place that wants to remain so. But we cannot rest on our laurels and let things get out of hand. By fostering collaboration between government, businesses and migrant communities Ireland can strengthen inclusion and diversity. Structured action plans, community engagement and educational initiatives empower migrants to contribute meaningfully, while promoting nationwide understanding of their positive impact. Together, through these efforts we build a more vibrant, inclusive and resilient Irish society for all.

Sohini De is a businesswoman and mother who left India for Ireland in 2000.