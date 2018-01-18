Ben Stokes named in ICC Test and ODI teams of the year

Ben Stokes has been named in the International Cricket Council’s Test and one-day teams of the year.

The England all-rounder was charged with affray on Monday but is set to end a five-month absence from the national side in New Zealand next month as he awaits news of a trial.

Yet the 26-year-old is one of just four players to find his way into both the five-day and 50-over composite XIs at the ICC’s 2017 awards.

Stokes joins David Warner, Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock in receiving the dual honour, with England seamer James Anderson joining him in the Test team.

Stokes scored 527 runs at 43.91 in his seven Tests last year, with 16 wickets. In 15 ODIs he scored 616 runs at 61.60 and claimed 14 wickets.

Kohli was named international cricketer of the year, as well as taking the individual ODI gong, with Australia’s Ashes-winning skipper Smith claiming the prize for Tests.

Women’s World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole was awarded the ICC’s spirit of cricket award for consoling South African players after she hit the winning runs in England’s semi-final victory.

ICC Test team of the year: D Elgar (SA), D Warner (Aus), V Kohli (Ind), S Smith (Aus), C Pujara (Ind), B Stokes (Eng), Q de Kock (SA), R Ashwin (Ind), M Starc (Aus), K Rabada (SA), J Anderson (Eng).

ICC ODI team of the year: D Warner (Aus), V Kohli (Ind), R Sharma (Ind), B Azam (Pak), AB de Villers (SA), Q de Kock (SA), B Stokes (Eng), T Boult (NZ), H Ali (Pak), R Khan (Afg), J Bumrah (Ind).