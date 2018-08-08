Aoife Hopkins claims victory in Laser Radial Gold fleet

Ireland competitor franks splendid start by tacking right to lead 56-boat flotilla to finish

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Aoife Hopkins in action during the race in Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Aoife Hopkins in action during the race in Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

Wednesday’s weather-delayed racing at the Sailing World Championships at Aarhus, Denmark, was marked by Howth’s Aoife Hopkins’s victory in the only race of the day in the Laser Radial Gold fleet.

After a perfect start, Hopkins went to the right-hand side of the course and was quickly in the lead. And this was a position she did not relinquish despite the calibre of the 56-boat line-up that included the current world champion and Olympic medallists.

Her result matches Finn Lynch’s victory on Tuesday in his Laser Men’s Gold fleet.

Ireland’s Aoife Hopkins from Howth Yacht Club competes in the Laser Radial Gold fleet at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport
Ireland’s Aoife Hopkins from Howth Yacht Club competes in the Laser Radial Gold fleet at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 at Aarhus, Denmark. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport
Aoife Hopkins’s result matches Finn Lynch’s victory on Tuesday in his Laser Men’s Gold fleet. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Aoife Hopkins’s result matches Finn Lynch’s victory on Tuesday in his Laser Men’s Gold fleet. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Thunderstorms in the area forced the postponement of competition but further races are planned for Thursday.

Lynch had a poor day, placing 46thin the only race. The result comes on top of the Black Flag early starting disqualification from Tuesday’s second race that was upheld after being queried.

With only one race remaining in his series, Lynch needed top-10 results in all four Gold fleet series races to qualify Ireland for Tokyo 2020 at this event where 40 per cent of nation places are being decided.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.