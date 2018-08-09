European hurdles final presents outside chance for Thomas Barr

Ireland’s medal hope drawn in lane eight but strong finishing speed good reason for optimism

Ian O'Riordan at Berlin Olympiastadion

At age 26 Thomas Barr is in his prime and coming into form. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

At age 26 Thomas Barr is in his prime and coming into form. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Try imagining a race where everything can be heard but not seen and danger comes just soon enough or else just too late. Like a piece of glass left there on the beach.

And in a near flat-out lap of the track lined with 10 hurdles, each 3ft high, where anything can and often does go wrong, against seven other runners, six of whom have run faster than you this season.

All part of imagining Thomas Barr winning a European Championship medal, running out in lane eight, in the final of the 400m hurdles – none of which is to say he does not have a chance (7.15pm Irish time).

Barr won’t see any of his rivals – at the earliest or latest – until he comes into the homestretch and only he can do the math on that. He will need to improve on his season’s best of 48.99 seconds to come close to a podium finish and join that elite list of Irish medal winners at these championships: Delany, Murphy, Coghlan, O’Sullivan, Carroll, O’Rourke, Heffernan, English and Mageean.

At 26 he is in his prime, coming into form and may not get a better chance, even if running out in lane eight. The final includes two of the very best in the business in world champion Karsten Warlhom from Norway (who last night also qualified for the 400m final on Friday) and Yasmani Copello from Turkey, plus Rasmus Magi from Estonia, who won silver four years ago, and the fast improving 22-year-old Patryk Dobek from Poland.

Barr does not have to look too far back for inspiration. American Kori Carter won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at last summer’s World Championships in London from the outside lane and it is definitely better than lane one.

Chances are Warlhom, who has run 47.65 this season, will close on him long before the homestretch. So if Barr is to win a medal it will be decided on the finish line, as most hurdles races are – but in Barr’s case that finish line juncture is his strongest part.

Barr aptly describes it as like running with the blinkers on, concentrating on his own race – as much as he would be anyway. “It will be difficult,” he says, “not having anyone to gauge but it will force me to put on the blinkers and just go for it. And go really hard, the first 200m in particular. To me, I can take positives and negatives from each lane. In lane one, you have a view of the whole field. In lane eight, it’s not as sharp a turn, so you can actually attack the hurdles a lot more.

“And I’ve actually run in every lane possible at major championships. Like in Beijing, at the 2015 World Championships, I was in lane nine, twice. Obviously I’d prefer lane four, five or six, but it is what it is. I could finish last or I could finish first or anywhere in between. But I think a medal is there just as much as I think a medal isn’t there.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.