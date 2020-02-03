Angling Notes: IFI launches 2020 sponsorship programme

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2020 and is now inviting applications from angling events and initiatives nationwide. During 2019 the programme awarded funding to 87 events amounting to €30,000.

Eligible events for 2020 are:

a) large international competitions which showcase Ireland’s angling and contribute to local economies. Maximum of €3,000 per event;

b) novice angler events and training courses including transport hire to facilitate attendance. Minimum of 20 participants. Maximum of €500 per event/course;

c) Information to promote fisheries awareness of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource. Maximum of €1,000 per event;

d) juvenile and minority teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad. Maximum of €500 per team.

Suzanne Campion, IFI’s Head of Business Development, said: “In addition to supporting those who are casting for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity to inform novice anglers in conservation and protection of our precious wild fisheries. The programme offers clubs and associations an incentive to engage overseas anglers to visit our wild fisheries and to enjoy fishing here in a conservation-focused manner.”

Applications are invited from angling clubs, associations and local groups. The programme will remain open until February 14th, 2020. Applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance are available throughout the year.

To apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/sponsorship. Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to programme requirements.

Atlantic salmon

The world famous Butler’s Pool in Waterville, Co Kerry has recorded the first Atlantic salmon of 2020 to rod and line. Local angler Kevin O’Shea caught the 12lb fish on the fly last Saturday week (January 25th).

In 2016, Neil O’Shea (no relation) was the captor of the first salmon in Ireland caught on Lough Currane on opening day with a salmon of 10lb.

Local angler Kevin O’Shea with first salmon of 2020 in Ireland, caught in Butler’s Pool, Waterville, Co Kerry. Photograph: Vincent Appelby

The celebrations were somewhat tainted with the sad passing of Noel Cronin, retired manager of Waterville Golf Links and Waterville House, who died last Sunday. Waterville House is situated alongside Butler’s Pool which is the gateway for salmon and sea trout entering Currane and the upper lakes in this catchment.

Fly-tyers

Each month the UK Trout Fisherman Magazine invites fly-tyers to submit their own interpretation of a fly, popular or otherwise. A panel then make a judgement on the best entry and publish the dressing and photograph of the fly.

Congratulations are extended to fly-tyer Harold Lowndes from Swords, Co Dublin who has the distinction of being selected on two recent occasions with his rendering of a CDC Sub-Surface Buzzer and the Corixa (Water Boatman), respectively.

Fishing in Seychelles

Farlows Travel has a few rods left for week commencing November 26th to December 3rd, 2020, at Cosmoledo in the Seychelles, one of the world’s most iconic saltwater flats destinations. This remote Indian Ocean environment with its large white sand flats and lagoons is the best place to experience hook-ups with giant trevally, permit, triggers and bonefish.

Teams are split up into groups of two per skiff and a guide. The coral flats make for easy wading where most of the fishing takes place. There are four purpose-built Mini-Mahe skiffs and the guides are qualified skippers and experienced fly fishers.

For further details, contact info@farlowstravel.com.

