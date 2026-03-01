Two teenagers killed in Co Mayo named locally

The scene of a fatal crash over night as two teens were killed in the crash occurred on a local road, the L5140, in Laghtadawannagh near Ballina town in Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey

Two teenagers who lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling crashed and burst into flames near Ballina, Co. Mayo have been named locally.

Padraic Tuffy (19) and Cian Farrell (18) died and three others were injured in the incident which happened around 4.15am at Laghtadawanannagh, on a local link road, the L5140.

Both were members of two well known and respected Ballina town families.

The three other occupants of the car had a miraculous escape from serious injury when the car in which they were passengers left the road and landed in a ditch..

The survivors, two boys in their mid-teens and an adult woman, were brought by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening.

In a statement, Ballina based Senator Mark Duffy said: “ “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have passed, their family and friends who are suffering from this tragedy which has befallen our community”.

Cllr Michael Loftus, a member of Mayo County Council, told the Irish Times he knows the families of the deceased well.

“My heart goes out to the families”, Loftus said.

Firemen and other members of the emergency services who rushed to the accident location were met with horrifying and distressing scenes, according to Cllr Loftus, a leading member of the Grainne Uaile Sub-Aqua Club and Search and Recovery Unit.

“The first responders have to be commended for their actions in hugely difficult and trying circumstances,” Loftus said.

The weekend deaths in Co Mayo bring to 27 the number of lives lost in road incidents in the State since the start of the year.

Garda data show 25 road fatalities by Friday, February 27th – three more than in the same period in 2025. PSNI data show 15 road deaths in Northern Ireland from the start of January to February 26th – seven more than in the same period in 2025.

The coroner for the district of Mayo, Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald, has been informed and inquests will be conducted at a later date.

Post mortem examinations are to be conducted at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time.