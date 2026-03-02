Ireland

Martin Heydon complains to Garda after protest against Bord Bia chairman

Signs alleged to have been ripped from door amid discontent over Larry Murrin’s role with State body

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said he has 'full confidence' in Larry Murrin as Bord Bia chairman despite calls for his removal from the role. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Arthur Beesley
Sun Mar 01 2026 - 23:381 MIN READ

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has made a formal complaint to gardaí, saying two signs were ripped from the door of his constituency office at a weekend protest against Bord Bia chairman Larry Murrin.

The complaint came after an estimated 2,000 people gathered on Saturday outside Heydon’s office in Newbridge, Co Kildare. They went on to stage a 2km convoy protest around the town.

Heydon has said he has “full confidence” in Murrin in his role at Bord Bia, the State body responsible for the promotion of Irish food.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has been calling for Murrin’s removal as chairman since it emerged that his food company Dawn Farms had been importing Brazilian beef for some products.

“Minister Heydon made a complaint to the local gardaí on Sunday,” said a spokesman for the Minister. “Two signs were ripped off either side of the [office] door and taken away.”

Asked about the case, An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí received a report of an alleged incident of theft at a premises in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on February 28th, 2026,” the force said. “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Arthur Beesley is Current Affairs Editor of The Irish Times