NFL Division Three: Wexford back in promotion race after impressive win over Sligo

Wexford are back in the promotion race in the NFL Division Three after an impressive 0-16 to 1-8 victory over Sligo.

Sligo come away from their visit to Chadwicks Wexford Park still locked on four points, with the result leaving them stranded in mid-table and with much to do to haul them back in with a promotion opportunity.

Wexford controlled first-half possession with Colum Feeney and Sean Nolan kicking early points, and with keeper Darragh Brooks adding a two-point free, they led 0-5 to 0-0. Sligo eventually opened their account after 20 minutes through a Luke Towey point, but the home side retained control to lead 0-10 to 0-3 at the break.

Early second half points from Niall Hughes and Paraic Hughes dented the hopes of a Sligo recovery, and Wexford still led 0-16 to 0-8 when Shane Deignan had an additional time goal, but it was too little too late.

Wexford now face a huge game away to Clare in two weeks time, but will be heartened with the fact that nine players contributed to their scoring.

Fermanagh are on the brink, remaining pointless following five games, as they fell to a 1-18 to 1-15 defeat to pacesetters Down.

Down have been the leading light throughout the campaign, tagging up impressive scorelines, and with 10 points to their credit have secured promotion back to Division Two, leaving Fermanagh destined for a drop down to Division Four.

With Pat Havern, their leading scorer, and Adam Cummins leading the way from the start, they went on to build a comfortable half-time lead, 1-10 to 0-7, their goal a 20th minute finish from Odhran Murdock.

Fermanagh managed to reduce the deficit through Conor Love, Graham Jones and Darragh McGurn points, but Down responded to the challenge with excellent points, while the loser’s goal was a late consolation effort from Ronan McCaffrey.

Laois sprang a huge surprise, putting a dent in Westmeath’s promotion challenge when goals from Ronan Coffey, Paul Kingston (penalty) and Evan O’Carroll helped them storm to an impressive 3-16 to 1-13 victory, inflicting a second defeat on the midlanders, having led 1-9 to 0-9 at the interval. Westmeath, in an unimpressive second half display, saw their solitary goal courtesy of a 67th minute Luke Loughlin penalty.

Limerick were well beaten against Clare despite having an excellent start through a Cillian Fahy goal, giving them a 1-3 to 0-1 lead inside 13 minutes, but the Banner County responded to go in leading 1-11 to 1-5 at the interval, Mark McInerney grabbing the goal.

McInerney contributed 1-8, along with 0-7 from Eoin Cleary, the Banner County recorded a comfortable 1-21 to 1-12 victory over their neighbours.