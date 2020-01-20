Angling Notes: All roads lead to annual Angling Expo in Swords

There is no better way to kick off the angling season than with a visit to the Ireland Angling Expo in the National Show Centre, Swords, Co Dublin on February 15th/16th, 2020.

Running for over 20 years now, the show is the biggest exhibition for recreational angling in the country, catering for game, sea, coarse and predator.

“Hooked on Fishing” presenter and host Paul Young will be joining the team this year and available to share his knowledge and advice on tackle at the Ardaire Springs Stand, along with Paul Procter and Scott Mackenzie.

Angling journalist, AAPGAI Master and vice-president of the Wild Trout Trust, Procter has over 40 years experience on rivers, still waters and tropical saltwater fishing, and is a regular contributor to Trout & Salmon and Trout Fisherman & Fieldsports magazines.

One of his prime tasks has focused on development of the ground-breaking NX1 range of single handed rods while Mackenzie and his team will be available for ‘try before you buy’ and casting tips.

The hugely popular Crafty Catcher game will again be up and running. Sponsored by Sensas Ireland and Daiwa UK, prizes will be up for grabs for all participants, regardless of age or ability.

On both days, former world pairs’ champions and feeder masters finalists, Philip Jackson and Cathal Hughes will be centre stage, presenting a pole fishing masterclass on the casting pool. The demonstration will include everything from correct rig selection and feeding techniques, to bait presentation and general set up.

Inland fisheries will be hosting the Family Zone to educate and encourage kids to pick up a rod and try their hand at fishing with a simulator available giving the hands-on experience of catching the “big one” and the thrill of the fight.

Why not stock up on fishing gear or invest in a new rod with tackle dealers from around the country or perhaps upgrade or invest in an angling boat with brands including Warrior Boats, Rebelcell, Scotty, Lund, Tangiri. Lowrance,Ray Marine and Fun’yak, all represented?

For more info, visit www.irelandanglingexpo.ie.

SuppeSalmo – a soup for the soul

Fancy a bowl of high-fibre SuppeSalmo (salmon soup)? Forget about your ordinary creamy fish chowders which may contain small pieces of white fish, salmon, a few mussels and potato for thickening.

Instead, try a helping of SuppeSalmo, a high fibre gluten-free soup with a generous helping of Atlantic salmon, carrots and leeks. It’s highly nutritious too , according to third-year food science students in UCD as part of their product development module.

Salmon, they say, is an excellent assist for cardiac health, cognitive performance and brain development. The pink pigmentation is also a good source of protein, has anti-inflammatory properties and is associated with skin health and immune enhancement.

Carrots contain the all-important pro-vitamin A which is of benefit to eye health, and leeks contain folate, a key B complex vitamin for supporting the cardiovascular system. Leeks also hold polyphenols which protect blood vessels and cells from oxidative damage, according to the students.

The content of SuppeSalmo was achieved using sun fiber with small amounts of fibre from carrots and leeks. Sun fibre comes from Indian guar beans and contains a minimum of 85 per cent dietary fibre and is highly soluble in water. The soup was thickened using Clearam CH20, a pre-gelatinised waxy maize starch.

With clever marketing SuppeSalmo could have a competitive edge in the market place - truly a soup for the soul! The students’ January e-bulletin is aimed at personnel in fisheries and aquaculture, fish packers, processors, distributors, retailers and finally, consumers.

Company fined £32,000 for polluting rivers in Wales

A company in Flintshire, North Wales has received a fine of £32,000 following two pollution incidents on 5km of the Alltami Brook and Wepre Brook. Mold Investments Ltd, owners of Parry’s Quarry in Alltami, pleaded guilty to four charges related to breaching their environmental permit.

Anthony Randles, North East Wales environmental team leader, said: “I hope this fine will send a message to similar businesses that environmental permits are to be taken seriously.”

angling@irishtimes.com.