More tickets released for NFL Croke Park game through Hill 16 Ballot

More tickets have been made available for the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on Sunday, September 28th through the Hill 16 Ballot.

The ballot is open until Sunday, August 31st and only available to fans who have not yet purchased tickets for the Dublin game.

A maximum of four tickets can be bought for Hill 16, where all successful applications will be randomly selected.

The game will be the first regular season NFL fixture to be played in Ireland.

More than 600,000 have joined the queue online on Ticketmaster for tickets for the NFL game in June, with fans left frustrated by a slow-moving queue.

The tickets received considerable interest from abroad, with roughly a third of those preregistering from Ireland, a third from the United States and a third from the UK and Europe.

For the tickets that were sold, prices started at €85, while Category 1 tickets – centrefield in the lower Cusack and Hogan – were going for €295.