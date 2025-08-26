Business

Ryanair agrees deal with Booking.com owner

Customers of online travel agent can now buy airline’s flights through those websites following partnership

Ryanair will allow Booking.com sell its flights following a deal announced on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Ryanair will allow Booking.com sell its flights following a deal announced on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Barry O'Halloran
Tue Aug 26 2025 - 15:22

Ryanair will allow online travel giant Booking.com and related sites sell its flights following a deal between the two sides announced on Tuesday.

The Irish airline had accused sites owned by Booking Holdings, including Booking.com, of illegally selling its flights and adding charges of their own on top of Ryanair fares.

However, both companies confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a partnership that would allow Booking.com, Kayak, Priceline and Agoda sell Ryanair flights to customers buying holidays through those sites.

Dara O’Brady, Ryanair chief marketing officer, said the deal would assure customers of “full price transparency” and that they would get flight updates direct to their phones.

READ MORE

Can Ireland’s trade reset plan deliver?

European defence stocks hit pause as Donald Trump rolls the peace cameras

‘About €800 a month for four children’: Parents count the back to school costs

Why neobanks are seizing market share left behind by Ireland’s traditional banks

Todd Henrich, Booking Holdings senior vice-president, said the company was “pleased to partner with Ryanair to give travellers greater choice and value”.

US court rules in favour of Ryanair against Booking.com in screen-scraping case ]

The partnership is the latest, and one of largest, in a series of such deals that Ryanair has done with online travel agents since early last year.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning