Ryanair agrees deal with Booking.com owner

Ryanair will allow Booking.com sell its flights following a deal announced on Tuesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ryanair will allow online travel giant Booking.com and related sites sell its flights following a deal between the two sides announced on Tuesday.

The Irish airline had accused sites owned by Booking Holdings, including Booking.com, of illegally selling its flights and adding charges of their own on top of Ryanair fares.

However, both companies confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed a partnership that would allow Booking.com, Kayak, Priceline and Agoda sell Ryanair flights to customers buying holidays through those sites.

Dara O’Brady, Ryanair chief marketing officer, said the deal would assure customers of “full price transparency” and that they would get flight updates direct to their phones.

Todd Henrich, Booking Holdings senior vice-president, said the company was “pleased to partner with Ryanair to give travellers greater choice and value”.

The partnership is the latest, and one of largest, in a series of such deals that Ryanair has done with online travel agents since early last year.