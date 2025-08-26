‘Silent call’ led gardaí to trace woman’s phone and arrest her partner

A local garda said they found the woman in distress and suffering from facial injuries after they traced a silent call. Photograph: iStock

A “silent call” enabled gardaí to trace a Dublin woman’s phone, ultimately leading to the arrest of her partner. The man allegedly hammered his way through a bathroom door to attack her, a court has heard.

The man, in his late 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Peter White at Dublin District Court.

He is accused of assault causing harm to his partner in the early hours of Friday.

In objections to bail, the court heard “gardaí responded to a silent call and the number was traced to the apartment”.

A local garda said they found the woman in distress and suffering from facial injuries. The en suite bathroom door was broken in and had hammer marks.

The woman told the court she had been out with a friend that night. She returned to her north Dublin home at 3.30am and was, she said, attacked by her partner.

She alleged that he pulled her by the hair and punched her in the head, face and back. The woman said she had bruises on her body and an injury to the back of her head.

She said she locked herself in her bathroom and the accused could hear her using her phone.

The woman claimed he used the hammer to smash the door, before reaching in through a hole and opening it. She said he then “pulled me out by my hair and attacked me again”.

The court heard they had children together. The woman said she feared for her life.

She alleged that previously, he threatened to throw acid in her face if she went to the gardaí. The defence proposed that conditions set down by the court would result in a remand in custody if they were broken.

Bail was set with an order to lodge €750 and he must have no contact with the woman. He has yet to enter a plea and will appear again later for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be outlined.