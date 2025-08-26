Robbie Brady to miss World Cup qualifiers as Republic of Ireland squad named

Robbie Brady after Ireland's friendly against Senegal at the Aviva Stadium in June. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Injured duo Robbie Brady and Will Smallbone are absent from the Republic of Ireland squad to face Hungary and Armenia in their opening World Cup qualifiers next month.

Both Brady and Smallbone are struggling with calf injuries while Everton captain Séamus Coleman has failed to convince Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson that, at 36, he deserves a recall.

Ireland welcome the Dominik Szoboszlai-led Hungarians to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 6th before facing Armenia in Yerevan three days later.

Nathan Collins will captain a group that includes the uncapped Bosun Lawal. The Stoke City man is listed as a defender but he could partner Burnley captain Josh Cullen in midfield.

However, it is more likely that Bristol City captain Jason Knight will form a central combination with Cullen.

Ryan Manning is almost certain to start in place of Brady as there are no other specialist left backs in the 23-man panel.

Ferencvaros wing back Callum O’Dowda does not make the cut, despite playing Champions League football this season for Robbie Keane’s Hungarian champions as Sammie Szmodics returns from injury to compete with Mikey Johnston on the left of midfield.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene’s return to the Ipswich Town squad after an Achilles tendon rupture last year sees him edge out Festy Ebosele.

Evan Ferguson is expected to lead the line against Hungary following his man of the match performance in Roma’s opening Serie A win over Bologna on Saturday night. The in-form Troy Parrott, who has scored 10 goals for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, will compete with Middlesbrough Finn Azaz to play behind Ferguson.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Killian Phillips (St Mirren).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Celtic), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Fifa World Cup 26 Qualifying Fixtures

September 6th: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

September 9th: Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Republican Stadium, 8pm (5pm Irish time)