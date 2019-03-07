Manchester United turn it around in Paris; Big names set to return for Ireland

Manchester United are the first team in Champions League history to lose a home first leg by two goals or more, and turn things around in the second to qualify. Marcus Rashford’s controversial stoppage time penalty sealed a 3-1 win over PSG, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team progressed on away goals after one of the competition’s great comebacks. VAR was at the heart of the late drama in Paris, as was the case in Portugal where Porto edged Roma following extra-time. Tonight, Chelsea and Arsenal both play the first legs of their Europa League last-16 ties.

Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy were yesterday ruled out of Ireland’s penultimate Six Nations match against France on Sunday - and Sean Cronin was not selected in the 37-man training squad - however Gerry Thornley still expects a number of changes to the Irish XV and matchday 23. Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Rory Best, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, all could well come back into the team. John O’Sullivan’s rugby statistics column explains that Ireland can beat the French without needing to score too many tries: “Ireland don’t need to score tries to win these matches but there’s little doubt that they’d prefer to have more than one in the last 320 minutes of rugby against France.”

In her column this morning, Sonia O’Sullivan explains that medals will always win out over world rankings - but the IAAF’s new system will hopefully clarify exactly where every athlete stands. “It’s probably news to most athletes that this is even up and running already” she writes. “What it means down the road is that it may be used for qualification to World Championships and the Olympics in the future.”

Meanwhile this morning, Mary Hannigan asks - how did Irish hockey lose two national coaches in 10 months? “Losing two gifted and successful national coaches in the space of 10 months is certainly unfortunate, but perhaps unavoidable given the opportunities that came their way from nations that walk the walk when it comes to investing in sport.”