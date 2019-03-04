Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain

Tiger Woods has pulled out of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida due to a neck strain.

The 43-year-old, an eight-time winner of the tournament at Bay Hill in Orlando, announced on Twitter that he had been struggling with the problem for several weeks.

“Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API,” Woods tweeted.

“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.

“I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. It’s connection to Arnold makes it one of my favourite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it.”

Woods last month finished tied for 10th at his previous tournament, the WGC-Mexico Championship, and withdrew from last week’s Honda Classic in Florida in order to prepare for this week.