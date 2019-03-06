Telles fires home extra-time penalty as Porto pip Roma

VAR decision proves crucial as home side go through at Estádio do Dragão

FC Porto’s Alex Telles celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot in extra-time in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Roma at at Estádio do Dragão. Photograph: Miguel Vidal/Reuters

Porto 3 Roma 1 (Porto win 4-3 on agg)

Porto converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review three minutes from the end of extra time to beat AS Roma 3-1 and reach the Champions League quarter-finals at Estádio do Dragão.

Fernando went down as he tried to meet Maxi Pereira’s low shot across the face of the goal and, after studying the pitchside monitor, the referee judged that his shirt had been tugged by Alessandro Florenzi.

Alex Telles emphatically converted the spot kick to give Porto a 4-3 aggregate win and heap further pressure on Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who Italian media said before the match was fighting to keep his job.

Tiquinho Soares put Porto ahead in the 26th minute before Daniele De Rossi levelled with a penalty before half-time and Moussa Marega put the Portuguese champions back in front in the 52nd minute.

