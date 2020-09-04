Ireland rescue a draw on Stephen Kenny’s big night; Leinster favourites to see off Munster challenge

Stephen Kenny’s reign begins with a disappointing draw in Sofia, but the new Ireland manager feels his team dominated more than enough of last night’s game to deserve their late equaliser. Captain for the night, Shane Duffy got on the end of Robbie Brady’s 90th minute corner with a bullet header to secure a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in their Nations League opener. Ken Early (Subscriber Only) early reflects on the opening night of a new era, beginning with the oldest of old-school equalisers: “As the team tries to develop new ways to attack, it was comforting to be reminded that there’s at least one old way we can still fall back on.”

Gerry Thornley believes a more clinical Leinster have greater room for improvement and is backing them to beat Munster in tonight’s Pro14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium. In his match preview and prediction he explains: “while Munster may benefit in some respect from an unchanged backline for the third game running, Leinster may have more scope for improvement.” The midfield battle between Chris Farrell and Garry Ringrose will be key - read John O’Sullivan’s head-to-head guide of the two in-form Irish centres here. Patrick Madden has gathered all the team news, TV details, kick-off time, betting and weather latest, all you need to know and you can read it here.