Gardaí believed Dublin murder linked to feud-related petrol bombings, car ramming overnight

Gardai at the scene on Shancastle Close, Clondalkin this afternoon where a man was fatally assaulted. Photograph: Colin Keegan.

Gardaí believe a man was stabbed to death in Dublin early on Monday after a night of violence connected to a family-based feud that has been ongoing in the area for several years.

Joseph McEvoy (34) was found with stab wounds at a house on Shancastle Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, just before 6am.

The victim was still alive when the emergency services came to his aid and was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Joseph McEvoy (34). Photograph: Quarryvale FC Instagram page

Mr McEvoy was club captain at Clondalkin-based Quarryvale FC, with the club paying tribute to him and saying its members were “devastated” by this death.

“The nicest man you’d ever meet and an absolute warrior on the pitch,” the club said. “Big Joe Mac was the life of every party and nothing will feel the same with him gone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this horrible time.”

Gardaí believe Mr McEvoy, from Greenfort Avenue, Clondalkin, was attacked by a man armed with a machete or similar weapon. A man in his 30s has been arrested and was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí believe the killing is linked to a criminal feud, between largely family-based factions, some of whom are involved in drug dealing, in West Dublin. Mr McEvoy’s young associate was previously attacked as part of the feud.

Though the alarm was raised about the attack on Mr McEvoy at 5.55am, gardaí are also investigating a series of violent incidents in the early hours of Monday which they believe are linked to the murder.

A car was destroyed in an arson attack on Glenfield Avenue in Clondalkin, followed by the ramming of another vehicle in the Greenfort estate. Another incident also resulted in a petrol bomb attack on a house in Shancastle, before Mr McEvoy was attacked in the same estate.

The scene where Mr McEvoy was discovered was sealed off and underwent an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Monday.

“The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged in due course,” the Garda said in a statement. “A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda station. A family liaison officer will be assigned to support the family of the deceased.”

The arrested man is being held at a Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and can be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday, to contact them.