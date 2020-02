Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Feb 17th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Chelsea v Manchester Utd

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm

Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: AC Milan v Torino

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm

Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Weekend action

TUESDAY (Feb 18th)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 1st leg

8pm Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.50pm

Champions League, Last 16, 1st leg

8pm Borussia Dortmund v PSG

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

7.45pm Trophy Semi-final : Portsmouth v Exeter City

WEDNESDAY (Feb 19th)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.45pm-5.15pm

Stage 1 Tour of Algarve

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

7.30pm PL: Manchester City v West Ham Utd

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 7pm-9pm

Liévin World Indoor Tour meeting

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 1st leg

8pm Tottenham v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 1st leg

8pm Atalanta v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

7.45pm Trophy Semi-final: Newport Co v Salford City

THURSDAY (Feb 20th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Watford Shoot-Out

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.45pm-5.15pm

Stage 2 Tour of Algarve

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Europa League Last 32, 1st leg

5.55pm Club Brugge v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 5.50pm

Europa League Last 32, 1st leg

5.55pm Copenhagen v Celtic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm

Cardiff Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

Europa League Last 32, 1st leg

8pm Olympiacos v Arsenal

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.55pm

Europa League Last 32, 1st leg

8pm Wolves v Espanyol

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport Extra 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League Last 32, 1st leg

8pm Rangers v Braga

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm

1st Test, D1 New Zealand v India

FRIDAY (Feb 21st)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

Philadelphia Nets @ 76ers

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.45pm-5.15pm

Stage 3 Tour of Algarve

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6am

6.05am SR: Crusaders v Highlanders

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am

T20 World Cup Women: Australia v India

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Watford Shoot-Out

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 3.55pm

1st T20 South Africa v Australia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Derby County v Fulham

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

8pm EP: Sale v Leicester

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

7.45pm SL: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

7.45pm SP: St Mirren v Hearts

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Bayern Munich v Paderborn

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

7.45pm AL: Derry City v Finn Harps

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm

7.45pm IP: Linfield v Crusaders

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm

eir Sport 1 from 7pm

7.35pm Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm

7.45pm U20s: England v Ireland

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

7.45pm Ligue 1: Metz v Lyon

RUGBY TG4, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Highlights Pro14 action

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm

1st Test, D2 New Zealand v India

SATURDAY (Feb 22nd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30am

Portland Trail Pelicans @ Blazers

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.40am

3.45am SR: Melbourne Rebels v Sharks

6.05am Chiefs v Brumbies

8.15am Reds v Sunwolves

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

12.30pm PL: Chelsea v Tottenham

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Watford Shoot-Out

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm

1.05pm SR: Stormers v Los Jaguares

3.15pm Rebels v Blues

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm

UTV from 1.25pm

Six Nations

2.15pm Italy v Scotland

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Kempton Park Also Lingfield Park & Newcastle

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Brighton

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.45pm-5.15pm

Stage 4 Tour of Algarve

RUGBY BBC 1 from 4pm

Virgin Media One from 4.30pm

Six Nations

4.45pm Wales v France

GAA eir Sport 1 from 4.30pm

5pm HL: Dublin v Wexford

7pm FL: Dublin v Donegal

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Leicester City v Manchester City

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5pm

5pm Serie A: SPAL v Juventus

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Schalke v RB Leipzig

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 7pm

7.45pm World Club Series: St Helens v Sydney Roosters

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 8pm

London Brad Foster v Lucien Reid

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm

LA Kings @ Clippers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm

1st Test, D3 New Zealand v India

SUNDAY (Feb 23rd)

BOXING BT Sport Box Office

Las Vegas Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

UFC BT Sport 3 from midnight

Auckland Paul Felder v Dan Hooker

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

T20 World Cup Women: England v South Africa

T20 World Cup Women: South Africa v Australia

SOCCER FreeSports from 10.55am

11am La Liga: Osasuna v Granada

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Genoa v Lazio

2pm Atlanta v Sassuolo

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.15pm

RTE 2 from 12.30pm

12.45pm Women: England v Ireland

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Watford Shoot-Out

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm

1.30pm SP: St Johnstone v Rangers

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm

TBA Hurling & football leagues

RUGBY UTV from 2.10pm

Virgin Media One from 2pm

3pm 6N: England v Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm

Stage 5 Tour of Algarve

SOCCER ESPN from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Nimes

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm

4.30pm PL: Arsenal v Everton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm

Bundesliga

5pm Wolfsburg v Mainz

RUGBY BBC 2, 6pm-7pm

Highlights Six Nations

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight

Naucalpan WGC-Mexico Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Sampdoria

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Bordeaux

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm

LA Celtics @ Lakers

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights League Sunday

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.25pm

1st Test, D4 New Zealand v India

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2