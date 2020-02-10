Scotland’s Jonny Gray ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations

Glasgow Warriors forward injured hand in Calcutta defeat to England at Murrayfield

Jonny Gray has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

Jonny Gray has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

 

Scotland’s Six Nations campaign has been dealt another blow after Jonny Gray was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Gray suffered a hand injury during the Calcutta Cup defeat by England on Saturday and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed he would return to his club, Glasgow, for “ongoing care and assessment”.

The influential 25-year-old won his 57th cap during Scotland’s 13-6 defeat at Murrayfield.

Scotland have also been without injured winger Darcy Graham and stand-off Finn Russell — following a breach of team protocols — for the frustrating defeats against Ireland and England.

Gregor Townsend’s team face Italy in Rome in their next match on February 22th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.