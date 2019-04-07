Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, April 8th – 14th
MONDAY (April 8th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 1: From Zumarraga
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Chelsea v West Ham Utd
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Bologna v Chievo
SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action
TUESDAY (April 9th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 2: To Gorraiz
SOCCER BBC 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Women: England v Spain
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Extra 1 from 7.45pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Liverpool v Porto
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media One from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
Championship
(7.45) Preston North End v Leeds Utd
WEDNESDAY (April 10th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30am
Dallas Suns @ Mavericks
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Oklahoma City Rockets @ Thunder
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 3: To Estíbaliz
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10.30pm
eir Sport 1, 8pm-10pm
Augusta The Masters - Par 3 tournament
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Manchester Utd v Barcelona
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
Champions League Quarter-finals
(8.00) Ajax v Juventus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Birmingham City v Sheffield Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Reading
THURSDAY (April 11th)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 4: To Arrigorriaga
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Liverpool Premier League
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Arsenal v Napoli
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Extra 1 from 7.45pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Slavia Prague v Chelsea
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Extra 3 from 7.55pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Villarreal v Valencia
SOCCER Virgin Media Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
FRIDAY (April 12th)
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45am
Practice Chinese Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Highlanders
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Stormers
GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-2.45pm, 4.15pm-6.30pm
Poland European Championships
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 5: To Santuario de Arrate
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Warrington Wolves
RUGBY FreeSports from 6.55pm
(7.00) Pro14: Benetton v Munster
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7pm
Premier Sports from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(8.00) EP: Newcastle v Leicester
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Nuremberg v Schalke
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
SATURDAY (April 13th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 3am
Los Angeles Anthony Crolla v Vasyl Lomachenko
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 3.45am
Practice & Qualifying Chinese Grand Prix
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Blues
(10.45) SR: Brumbies v Lions
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 10am-2pm
WTA Samsung Open Semi-finals (Lugano)
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
Sky 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 12.10pm
(12.15) Scottish Cup: Hearts v Inverness
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Salford City v Maidenhead Utd
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4pm
Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Ayr Scottish Grand National
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Castres
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Sharks v Los Jaguares
GYMNASTICS BBC 1, 2.15pm-4.30pm
Poland European Championships
RUGBY TG4 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Premier Sports from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Gloucester v Bath
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Final stage: From Eibar
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Southampton v Wolves
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10pm
(4.15) SR: Bulls v Reds
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd
GAA TG4 from 5.05pm
Dublin Senior Football Championship
(5.15) Na Fianna v St Sylvester’s
(7.00) Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5.10pm
(5.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Leeds Utd v Sheffield Wednesday
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Borussia Dortmund v Mainz
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Montreal Impact v Columbus Crew
(9.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders v Toronto
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Real Betis
GOLF BBC 2, 7.30pm-midnight
Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Grenoble v Toulon
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (April 14th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.50am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens
UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Atlanta Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 5.30am
Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30am
Shanghai Chinese Grand Prix
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10am-4.30pm
Paris-Roubaix 117 edition of “The Hell of the North”
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10.30am-1pm
WTA Samsung Open final (Lugano)
SOCCER Premier Sports from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Real Valladolid v Getafe
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Wigan Athletic v Norwich City
GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Poland European Championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Crystal Palace v Manchester City
(4.30) PL: Liverpool v Chelsea
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.30pm
Premier Sports from 1.30pm
(2.00) Scottish Cup: Aberdeen v Celtic
GAA TG4 from 2.15pm
TBA Club championships
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter v Wasps
SOCCER BBC 2 from 3.15pm
(3.00) Women’s FA Cup: Manchester City v Chelsea
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Clermont
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Napoli
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 5.15pm-7.30pm
WTA Final of Claro Open Colsanitas (Bogota)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 6.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 7pm-1am
Augusta The Masters
SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Frosinone v Inter Milan
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Austin, Texas Grand Prix of the Americas
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Levante
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lille v PSG
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2