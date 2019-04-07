Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, April 8th – 14th

 

MONDAY (April 8th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 1: From Zumarraga

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Chelsea v West Ham Utd

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Bologna v Chievo

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

TUESDAY (April 9th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 2: To Gorraiz

SOCCER BBC 2 from 6.30pm
(7.00) Women: England v Spain

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Extra 1 from 7.45pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Liverpool v Porto

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media One from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
Championship
(7.45) Preston North End v Leeds Utd

WEDNESDAY (April 10th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30am
Dallas Suns @ Mavericks

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Oklahoma City Rockets @ Thunder

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 3: To Estíbaliz

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10.30pm
eir Sport 1, 8pm-10pm
Augusta The Masters - Par 3 tournament

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
(8.00) Manchester Utd v Barcelona

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
Champions League Quarter-finals
(8.00) Ajax v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Birmingham City v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Reading

THURSDAY (April 11th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 4: To Arrigorriaga

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Liverpool Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Arsenal v Napoli

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Extra 1 from 7.45pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Slavia Prague v Chelsea

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Virgin Media Extra 3 from 7.55pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Villarreal v Valencia

SOCCER Virgin Media Extra 2 from 7.55pm
Europa League Quarter-final
(8.00) Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

FRIDAY (April 12th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45am
Practice Chinese Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Highlanders
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Stormers

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-2.45pm, 4.15pm-6.30pm
Poland European Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 5: To Santuario de Arrate

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

RUGBY FreeSports from 6.55pm
(7.00) Pro14: Benetton v Munster

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7pm
Premier Sports from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(8.00) EP: Newcastle v Leicester

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Leicester City v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Nuremberg v Schalke

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

SATURDAY (April 13th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 3am
Los Angeles Anthony Crolla v Vasyl Lomachenko

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45am
Sky Sports Main Event from 3.45am
Practice & Qualifying Chinese Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Blues
(10.45) SR: Brumbies v Lions

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 10am-2pm
WTA Samsung Open Semi-finals (Lugano)

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
Sky 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 12.10pm
(12.15) Scottish Cup: Hearts v Inverness

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Salford City v Maidenhead Utd

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4pm
Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Ayr Scottish Grand National

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 1.40pm
(1.45) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Castres

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Sharks v Los Jaguares

GYMNASTICS BBC 1, 2.15pm-4.30pm
Poland European Championships

RUGBY TG4 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Premier Sports from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Gloucester v Bath

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Final stage: From Eibar

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Southampton v Wolves

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.10pm
(4.15) SR: Bulls v Reds

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

GAA TG4 from 5.05pm
Dublin Senior Football Championship
(5.15) Na Fianna v St Sylvester’s
(7.00) Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5.10pm
(5.15) Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Leeds Utd v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Borussia Dortmund v Mainz

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 6pm
(6.00) MLS: Montreal Impact v Columbus Crew
(9.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders v Toronto

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Sevilla v Real Betis

GOLF BBC 2, 7.30pm-midnight
Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-0.30am
Eir Sport 1, 8pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Grenoble v Toulon

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 14th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.50am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Atlanta Max Holloway v Dustin Poirier

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 5.30am
Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30am
Shanghai Chinese Grand Prix

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10am-4.30pm
Paris-Roubaix 117 edition of “The Hell of the North”

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 10.30am-1pm
WTA Samsung Open final (Lugano)

SOCCER Premier Sports from 10.55am
(11.00) La Liga: Real Valladolid v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
(12.00) Wigan Athletic v Norwich City

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Poland European Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.05) PL: Crystal Palace v Manchester City
(4.30) PL: Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.30pm
Premier Sports from 1.30pm
(2.00) Scottish Cup: Aberdeen v Celtic

GAA TG4 from 2.15pm
TBA Club championships

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter v Wasps

SOCCER BBC 2 from 3.15pm
(3.00) Women’s FA Cup: Manchester City v Chelsea

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Toulouse v Clermont

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
Premier Sports from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Chievo v Napoli

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 5.15pm-7.30pm
WTA Final of Claro Open Colsanitas (Bogota)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am
BBC 2, 6.30pm-midnight
eir Sport 1, 7pm-1am
Augusta The Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports from 7.25pm
(7.30) Serie A: Frosinone v Inter Milan

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Austin, Texas Grand Prix of the Americas

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Levante

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lille v PSG

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

