Couple ‘traumatised’ after violent car hijacking in Dublin city centre, court hears

The couple were in their car when a man got in the back and threatened them, the court heard

A married couple were “traumatised” after being assaulted, stabbed and receiving death threats during a violent car hijacking on Dublin’s South Great George’s Street, a court heard.

Anthony Cooney (37), of no fixed abode but recently using hostel accommodation on Lord Edward Street, Dublin 2, was charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing harm to the couple on Thursday evening.

Bail was denied when he appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Shane McConkey objected to the accused being released, citing the seriousness of the case.

He said the couple, who were in their 40s, could not attend the hearing as they were traumatised. However, they had given statements.

He said the evidence showed the couple were in their car when a man got into the back seat.

The woman tried to leave but was allegedly told: “Get back into the car, or I will kill your husband,” the court heard.

He allegedly told her husband to drive the vehicle.

The court heard the man demanded cash, telling the husband he would kill his wife.

It was said he had a metal fork and stabbed the man several times in the left upper arm. He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the back of her neck and held a fork to it, the court heard. The husband was told: “Keep driving.”

After a while, he was told to pull over and the man demanded the keys as the husband “pleaded” that his wife be let out. The couple managed to leave the car. They got a bus, and the husband sought medical attention.

It was alleged the man then drove from the city centre and crashed into a van at the Kylemore Road–Naas Road junction and left on foot. The car was written off.

Gardaí stopped the accused, who allegedly matched the description, and it was claimed he had the car key.

Mr Cooney did not address the court, “made no reply” when charged and has not yet entered a plea.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda McConkey said he would be seeking further charges, including false imprisonment.

The court heard there was also CCTV evidence, but the prosecution’s evidence could be challenged during the trial.

Kevin McCrave, defending, asked for bail with conditions and he said the Garda evidence had relied on hearsay; neither the couple nor the garda who arrested his client testified at the bail hearing.

The judge refused bail and ordered Mr Cooney receive medical attention in custody. Legal aid was granted.