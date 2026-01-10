Mohamed Salah on target as Egypt edge out Afcon holders Ivory Coast in quarter-final

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final: Egypt 3 (Marmoush 4, Rabia 32, Salah 52) Ivory Coast 2 (Fotouh OG 40, Doué 73)

Omar Marmoush netted the opener and Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal as ‍Egypt ended Ivory Coast’s reign with a narrow 3-2 triumph in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Centre-back Rami Rabia was the other ‍scorer for the Egyptians, who had little possession at the Grande Stade Agadir but took their chances with clinical precision and held on grimly to book a semi-final meeting with Senegal on Wednesday.

An own goal from Ahmed Fatouh and a late effort by Guela Doue ‌proved insufficient for Ivory Coast, winners of the tournament on home soil two years ago but now deposed as African champions.

Egypt, who ⁠have won a record seven Cup of Nations titles, wasted little time in taking the lead as ‌Marmoush ​scored ‍in the fourth minute after Hamdi Fathy pinched the ball from Franck Kessie in the midfield, allowing Emam Ashour to thread a pinpoint ball to the sprinting Marmoush. He still needed to shrug off the attentions of defender Odilon Kossounou before slotting home.

But it quickly ⁠became clear the Ivorians were going to dominate possession, showing much more physical strength on the ball but without ⁠setting up clear chances.

Egypt went 2-0 up in ⁠the 32nd minute when Rabia rose above the defenders to head his side further ahead from a corner.

The Ivory Coast, who had 70 per cent of possession in the first half, ‍reduced the deficit eight minutes later when teenager Yann Diomande’s free-kick near the corner took a slight brush off Kossounou’s head and ricocheted off the knee of full back Fatouh and into the net.

The Ivorians had come from 2-0 down to beat Gabon 3-2 earlier in the tournament but hopes of turning the scoreline around soon after the restart were stymied by a simply created, but superbly finished, goal for Salah seven minutes after the break.

Rabia was well inside his ‌own half when he chipped ‌the ball over the top of the Ivorian defensive line, allowing Ashour to run on to it and hit an accurate pass with the outside of his right boot into the path of ‌Salah to score.

An Ivorian comeback was still on when Doué touched home at the end of a goalmouth scramble in the 73rd ⁠minute.

That set up a siege of the Egyptian goal in the final 15 minutes but they held out to advance.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria overpowered Algeria 2-0 in Marrakesh and will take on hosts Morocco in the other semi-final.