Evan Ferguson subbed off with injury as Roma beat Sassuolo

Evan Ferguson of AS Roma is injured during the Serie A match against Sassuolo. Photograph: Paolo Bruno/Getty

Evan Ferguson was substituted after 39 minutes after suffering a lower back injury as Roma beat Sassuolo 2-0 to go third in Serie A.

The Irish striker suffered a “severe bruise” to his lower back and was substituted for Stephan El Shaarawy in the first half.

“He took a knock, a serious bruise, we’ll see tomorrow,” manager Gian Piero Gasperini said.

“He was unlucky. They are painful blows that semi-paralyse you and prevent you from playing. He took more than one. I feel sorry for him.

“We’ll see tomorrow but I don’t think it’s a muscular thing that will take days.”

It comes after Ferguson’s main striker rival Artem Dovbyk was ruled out for about two months with a hamstring injury.

Goals from Manu Koné and Matías Soulé gave Roma the win over Sassuolo in Stadio Olimpico.