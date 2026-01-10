Evan Ferguson subbed off with injury as Roma beat Sassuolo

Evan Ferguson was substituted after 39 minutes after suffering a lower back injury as Roma beat Sassuolo 2-0 to go third in Serie A.
The Irish striker suffered a “severe bruise” to his lower back and was substituted for Stephan El Shaarawy in the first half.
“He took a knock, a serious bruise, we’ll see tomorrow,” manager Gian Piero Gasperini said.
“He was unlucky. They are painful blows that semi-paralyse you and prevent you from playing. He took more than one. I feel sorry for him.
“We’ll see tomorrow but I don’t think it’s a muscular thing that will take days.”
It comes after Ferguson’s main striker rival Artem Dovbyk was ruled out for about two months with a hamstring injury.
Goals from Manu Koné and Matías Soulé gave Roma the win over Sassuolo in Stadio Olimpico.