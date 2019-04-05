Olivia Mehaffey qualifies to compete at Augusta National

Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey made history on Thursday when she became one of 30 players to qualify for the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The 21-year-old Royal County Down golfer – who is on a scholarship at Arizona State University – will now play a practice round at the hallowed course on Friday before the final round takes place on Saturday, just a week before the Masters.

Mehaffey added a second round 72 to her opening 73 to sit in a tie for 11th at one over par, six shots behind leader and the world’s top ranked amateur, Jennifer Kupcho after the opening two rounds which took place at the nearby Champions Retreat.

The top 30 players in the 72-strong field qualified for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National and 11 players who tied for 21st place on three over par went into a play-off for the 10 remaining places.

Nine players advanced with a par on the first extra hole and Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra then birdied the second hole to leave Italy’s Alessia Nobilio as the unlucky player to miss out, although all 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

The tournament is the first of its kind which will see women players compete for the first ever time around the home of the Masters after it was announced last year by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.