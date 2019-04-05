Ireland must beat Russia to advance to Sevens quarter-finals

It was a positive start to the World Rugby Sevens Series Qualification tournament in Hong Kong for Ireland as they won one game and drew another. That leaves Ireland needing a win over Russia tomorrow (3.08am Irish time) to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament from which the winners will earn a place as a core team on next season’s World Rugby World Series.

In their opening game Ireland saw off Jamaica 26-0, but a late comeback from Uruguay in the second saw the South Americans earn themselves a 26-26 draw.

In the first game it took Ireland just six minutes to get going with Foster Horan running a hard line through the Jamaican defence to touch down and break the deadlock. Mark Roche added the extras to give Ireland a 7-0 lead.

Another try from Horan and a try each from John O’Donnell and Jordan Conroy, supplemented by conversions from Roche, saw Ireland home with ease.

Uruguay, who had suffered a 26-0 defeat to Russia in the opening game were Ireland’s second opponents.

Ireland raced into a 14-0 lead thanks to tries from Conroy and Terry Kennedy, as well as conversions from Roche, but they let Uruguay back in for a try of their own shortly after.

However, Ireland looked well in control when Kennedy crossed twice more to lead 26-7 going in to half-time. But then came the Uruguay blitz led by two quick tries from Felipe Etcheverry before, with seconds on the clock, Diego Ardo chipped over the Irish defence and gathered to score to the left of the posts.

The only saving grace was that Tomas Ubilla missed the conversion which would have given Uruguay the win.

Ireland 26 Jamaica 0, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Foster Horan 2, Jordan Conroy, John O’Donnell; Cons: Mark Roche 3

Team: John O’Donnell, Harry McNulty, Foster Horan, Jordan Conroy, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche.

Subs used: Adam Leavy, Ian Fitzpatrick, Greg O’Shea, Bryan Mollen. Not Used: Billy Dardis (Capt).

Ireland 26 Uruguay 26, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Terry Kennedy 3; Jordan Conroy Cons: Mark Roche 3

Team: John O’Donnell, Harry McNulty, Foster Horan, Jordan Conroy, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche.

Subs used: Adam Leavy, Ian Fitzpatrick, Greg O’Shea, Bryan Mollen. Not Used: Billy Dardis (Capt).