Soccer

FA Cup wrap: Man City score 10 as Antoine Semenyo marks debut with goal in Exeter rout

Sunderland ousted Premier ⁠League rivals Everton in a penalty shoot-out

Manchester City's midfielder Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty
Manchester City's midfielder Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty
Sat Jan 10 2026 - 17:401 MIN READ

Antoine Semenyo made a goalscoring debut as Manchester City hit double figures in a 10-1 thrashing of Exeter in the FA Cup third round.

Rodri also struck his first goal for 20 months and Rico Lewis netted twice as Pep Guardiola’s side demolished the League One outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Max Alleyne began the rout with his first senior strike and there were two own goals before before Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo got on the scoresheet.

Exeter’s one bright moment was a superb late consolation strike from George Birch.

READ MORE

Non-league Macclesfield beat title-holders Crystal Palace in one of FA Cup’s greatest shocks

Malachy Clerkin: Arsenal fans can worry their way to the title but that’s no way to live

Gabriel Martinelli apologises for pushing injured Conor Bradley off the pitch

Arsenal give masterclass in not counting your title chickens before they hatch

It was their biggest win since beating Huddersfield by the same scoreline in 1987. City also beat Burton by nine goals in a 9-0 victory in 2019.

Elsewhere, Fulham, Brentford and Burnley also advanced, with Fulham beating Middlesbrough 3-1, Brentford defeating Sheffield United 2-1, and Burnley crushing ‌Millwall 5-1.

Stoke City edged Coventry City 1-0 in an all-Championship game, Southampton beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2, Ipswich Town defeated Blackpool 2-1 and Burton Albion routed Boreham Wood 5-0.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunderland ousted Premier ⁠League rivals Everton in a shoot-out after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs was Sunderland’s hero, saving all three penalties that he faced.

Wolves thrashed League Two’s Shrewsbury Town 6-1 and Championship Leicester City beat League Two Cheltenham Town 2-0.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone