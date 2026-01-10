FA Cup wrap: Man City score 10 as Antoine Semenyo marks debut with goal in Exeter rout

Antoine Semenyo made a goalscoring debut as Manchester City hit double figures in a 10-1 thrashing of Exeter in the FA Cup third round.

Rodri also struck his first goal for 20 months and Rico Lewis netted twice as Pep Guardiola’s side demolished the League One outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Max Alleyne began the rout with his first senior strike and there were two own goals before before Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo got on the scoresheet.

Exeter’s one bright moment was a superb late consolation strike from George Birch.

It was their biggest win since beating Huddersfield by the same scoreline in 1987. City also beat Burton by nine goals in a 9-0 victory in 2019.

Elsewhere, Fulham, Brentford and Burnley also advanced, with Fulham beating Middlesbrough 3-1, Brentford defeating Sheffield United 2-1, and Burnley crushing ‌Millwall 5-1.

Stoke City edged Coventry City 1-0 in an all-Championship game, Southampton beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2, Ipswich Town defeated Blackpool 2-1 and Burton Albion routed Boreham Wood 5-0.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunderland ousted Premier ⁠League rivals Everton in a shoot-out after regulation and extra time ended 1-1. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs was Sunderland’s hero, saving all three penalties that he faced.

Wolves thrashed League Two’s Shrewsbury Town 6-1 and Championship Leicester City beat League Two Cheltenham Town 2-0.