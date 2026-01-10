Lochlann Walsh on his OFI presidency: ‘I’m not going to get into what Pat Hickey did and didn’t do, because that’s in the past’

It’s apt that Lochlann Walsh suggests we meet for a coffee in Bel Cibo. It’s a busy little cafe in Citywest, next door to the Equinix offices where Walsh works in what he describes as the “global tech airport”.

And he’s clearly a busy man. Off to Las Vegas next week, strictly on business, Walsh is also one year into his term as president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), succeeding Sarah Keane.

The practical and low-key location, Walsh slipping in anonymously without any fuss or fanfare, is entirely in sync with his own role and the functions of OFI – and far removed from the previous regime known as the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), under its former president Pat Hickey.

It will be 10 years in August since Hickey’s dawn arrest at the five-star Windsor Marapendi Hotel during the 2016 Rio Olympics. The charges of alleged ticket touting, tax evasion and money laundering, which Hickey has always denied, first tore the OCI down the middle, before ripping it apart.

“I believe the system was evolving anyway,” says Walsh. “I’m not going to get into what Pat Hickey did and didn’t do, because that’s the past. I can’t change that, I can only help influence what will happen in the future. And also make sure some of the old mistakes never happen again.

“Our overarching objective when we took over the Olympic federation was ‘athlete first’. With everything we do. We also revamped the Athletes’ Commission, made sure that person was also on the board, had a say, not just listened to.

“So that new attitude was creeping in anyway, with more focus on high performance. The changes would have happened, just a lot slower. But we didn’t waste the crisis, no.”

Lochlann Walsh during the Olympic Federation of Ireland agm in July. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Hickey had held the OCI presidency since 1989, going almost three decades largely unchallenged, winning a record seventh four-year term in 2014. For much of that period he used the OCI presidency to inflate his own ego, power and profile. An independent report by Deloitte in 2016 found the OCI was falling seriously short on good governance.

Following fresh elections in February 2017, where Keane won 29 of the 43 votes, that profile and power of the presidency took an immediate U-turn. She led the way in putting the athletes, the performances and the system first, and Walsh, also elected a board member in 2017, has simply been following suit.

After Keane’s two four-year terms ended in December 2024, Walsh was elected for a single term. Under the revised OFI constitution, no member can serve more than 12 years (or more than two consecutive four-year terms).

“That’s really important,” says Walsh. “If I’m absolutely honest, I’d love two terms, but you always need new blood, new ideas, it’s the best thing for the organisation. And I keep saying this, it’s not about me.

“I hope some of my four-year term will bear fruit in LA 2028, but a lot of it will be Brisbane 2032, and beyond. That’s okay. But Sarah was a super leader, and also in hiring Peter Sherrard [as CEO], who also sees the bigger picture.

“So it’s a fantastic team of people now, and I sort of see myself as the conductor of the orchestra. I don’t play any instruments, but it doesn’t work unless everyone else plays their instruments the right way.”

Born in Sutton on Dublin’s northside, and raised in Skerries, Walsh still attributes much of his sporting affinity to his years at Gormanston College, in Meath. Particularly in athletics and swimming.

After drifting into more sedentary pursuits in his early 20s, he then discovered the triathlon, around 1999, just as the sport was booming. After joining the 3D Tri club he naturally fell into some administration roles, as club race director, then president, before being elected as chairperson of Triathlon Ireland in 2013.

Lochlann Walsh at the Dublin City Triathlon in September 2018. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“As an athlete I was never anywhere near elite level, so with Triathlon Ireland I wouldn’t complain, I would suggest we could do things a lot better. I’m a big believer that you run any sport like a business, and that in triathlon we needed to deliver better services to the clubs, who could then focus on growing their members.”

When he started, the association had 7,000 members and three staff; when he left, it had 20,000 members with 26 staff and a budget of €3 million.

“That’s also when I started to understand high performance. When we qualified Bryan Keane and Aileen Morrison for the triathlon in Rio, we decided ourselves we’d put them in our own camp because we weren’t comfortable with the camp provided. And we also paid to fly them to Rio business class. Again, we thought that was the right thing to do.

“Sarah Keane was already doing the same in swimming. Because it can take you 10 years to build a proper system. So even before Rio, we were already having the conversations, that the system wasn’t working and this had to change.

“I saw those issues, and I can’t leave a problem behind. It’s just my personality – I felt I had to get involved. I’d seen some gaps with Triathlon Ireland, and I’d a fair idea about how to fill those gaps. So we got a group together, like-minded people, before those February 2017 elections. And we got everybody elected.”

The OFI now has 15 full-time professional staff, including Gavin Noble in high performance, also a 2012 Olympian in the triathlon. For the 57-year-old Walsh, however, the presidency is entirely voluntary.

“On average, it’s 15 to 20 hours a week, some weeks less so. I’m very lucky with where I work, giving me extra leave. But I’ve three diaries, and I’m married, just no kids, which possibly helps. And I have to keep fit, otherwise my mind goes.

“Coming from an early rugby background, I still think about the way Munster players talk about minding the jersey, handing it on in a better place. That’s how I feel about this. Sarah was the same. She made a very concerted effort not to be in the news. Our job is to be in the background – that wasn’t always the way before.”

Approaching the midway point in the Paris-LA cycle (only 916 days to go), our Olympic medal expectations are unprecedented. Walsh doesn’t deny that, although LA will present far greater financial challenges, even before the quest to improve on the seven medals won in Paris (four gold and three bronze).

“Paris is the baseline now, in how we organise ourselves, and how we support the NGBs [national governing bodies] when it comes to Games operations. Peter and Gavin have been out to LA four times already. There’s no need for me to go out – I’d just be on a jolly – but the main feedback is that it’s going to be expensive. The culture in America is also very business-driven, trying to make a buck, whereas Paris was slightly more altruistic.

“Between Paris and LA, we’ll have doubled our commercial revenue. But our budget for the last Olympic cycle was around €12 million, this will be €14 million, and we’ll probably have a hole of about €2.5 million. Which is why we’ve also just started the Team Ireland Foundation, looking towards philanthropy to help fill some of that hole.

“We’re also looking at a 10-medal target for LA, then to be aiming to be a 16, 17 medal-winning country going into Brisbane and beyond. The best way of achieving that is to keep doing the right things, for all the right reasons.

“And all that comes back to helping the athletes perform better, giving them the best chance to succeed.”