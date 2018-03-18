Grand Slam winners return to heroes’ welcome in Dublin

The red carpet was rolled out for Joe Schmidt’s men at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Sunday.

Earlier, the Irish rugby team’s plane had touched down at Dublin Airport and the players were greeted by several fire brigade tenders flying tricolours as they stepped on to the tarmac.

A public homecoming for the Grand Slam winning team in the Aviva Stadium was cancelled due to the overnight snow on Saturday. The team’s plans to celebrate at the Shelbourne were not made public, but a large group of tourists and fans had packed the St Stephen’s Green hotel lobby by the time the team arrived at 5.30pm.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross was there too, welcoming the players home as they left the bus. Ireland’s 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday, clinched their third Six Nations Grand Slam in history.

Ireland captain Rory Best meets Minister for Sport Shane Ross as the Grand Slam winners arrive at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Captain Rory Best, speaking as the team entered the hotel to cheers, said: “I think the amount of support we’ve been given, obviously in Twickenham and then coming home here, it’s incredible”.

Congratulations and welcome home this evening to superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney pic.twitter.com/zBRSiQloN0 — Shane Ross (@Shane_RossTD) March 18, 2018

Best said it was “disappointing” the public homecoming planned for the Aviva Stadium had to be cancelled.

“But look, I think we know how special this is to everyone in Ireland, and we feel every bit of that,” he said.

Ireland fullback Rob Kearney arrives at The Shelbourne Hotel after winning the Six Nations Grand Slam. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rob Kearney said the reaction was “brilliant” from the fans gathered in the hotel lobby. “Yesterday evening the mood was a little bit subdued, we were just on a little bit of a come down after all the adrenaline, but today is really brilliant,” he said.

Outhalf Joey Carbery said it was “great to be home” after winning the championship on English soil. He said the victory on St Patrick’s Day was “incredibly special”.

After the game the players were “just trying to take it all in and make sure we remember these moments, because it’s a pretty special thing to do”, Carbery said.

When asked if the Ireland squad, now ranked second best in the world, had ambitions of claiming the top spot from New Zealand, he said: “We’re not saying that yet.”

“We’re just gonna keep building as a team and see where it brings us.”

The Ireland team under Joe Schmidt was a “special environment to be in”, he said. “Everyone is trying to learn, everyone is trying to grow, we’re striving for great things.”

James Ryan, who impressed at secondrow during what was his debut Six Nations, said Saturday was “an amazing day”. The tournament saw a breakthrough for several younger players, who more than held their own under the weight of the occasion, which Ryan put down to the captain.

“I think we’ve a great skipper in Rory. Obviously this is my first season, but he leads so well. I think when he speaks it just gives confidence to the group, we’re very lucky to have someone like that as a leader.”