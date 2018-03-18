Liffey colours races an unlikely success in snow, wind and choppy water

The colours races on the Liffey were an unlikely success on Sunday. Conditions were just about as bad as they could be: gusts of snow, a powerful east wind and a river that was whipped into waves on some stretches. All this on the reverse run of the Trinity regatta course, serving as a backup because Civil Defence ruled the usual stretch through central Dublin unsafe. Yet two of the races were exceptionally good.

The senior men’s race, for the Gannon Cup, was won by Trinity College Dublin, who showed real fortitude. University College Dublin, with a stern pair of internationals in David O’Malley and Shane Mulvaney, took a one-length lead around the first bend. They might have pushed on, but Trinity dug in. They used the advantage of the next bend to take the lead, and stretched it to a length. UCD could not retake the advantage. “I guess we trusted out fitness,” said William Doyle of Trinity.

The men’s novice race was even closer. UCD this time came out on top. Trinity built up an early lead, but UCD overtook them and led by a length. Trinity retook the lead only for UCD to finish brilliantly and pip their rivals.

The women’s races were one-sided. Trinity’s established senior women’s crew took the Corcoran Cup with plenty to spare, while UCD were clear winners of the novice women’s race for the Sally Moorhead trophy.