Rory McIlroy hangs tough but has work to do at Bay Hill

If one hole encapsulated Rory McIlroy’s stubborn desire to keep his hands on the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy, it was the 29-year-old Northern Irishman’s play of the Par 5 sixth, his 15th hole of the second round. It was here that the defending champion pounded a 305 yards drive across the lake to find the fairway, then hit his mid-iron approach to eight feet and rolled in the eagle putt.

Those three strokes in a round of 70 for a midway total of two-under-par 142 ensured McIlroy moved in the right direction up the leaderboard, although he still has a lot of work to do if he is to claim back-to-back wins at Bay Hill Club & Lodge as other European invaders moved with considerable menace in having designs on the title.

One of those Europeans in particular made a right old charge. Tommy Fleetwood’s dalliance with the PGA Tour could - like McIlroy’s - become a more permanent move. And the Englishman’s second round 66 for a 36-holes total of nine-under-par 135, which featured two eagles, gave the long-haired Fleetwood the clubhouse lead and designs on a breakthrough tour win on US soil.

“I’ve done a lot of good things over the last two, three years,” said Fleetwood, who topped the European Tour order of merit in 2017. “I think (what’s) pretty clear in our minds that the next logical step (would be) to win in America or win on the PGA Tour and then see where we go from there. I got off to a pretty slow start to the year so if I can keep improving and doing the right things and focusing on myself, hopefully that will be the result of things.”

Fleetwood has opted to spend more time playing stateside - having earned the right to full PGA Tour playing rights, his first appearance back in Europe likely to be in the British Masters in May which he hosts - and that decision looked to be a wise one after working his way to the top of the leaderboard.

“I’m leading the tournament now, but (on Thursday) through the first 10 holes I could have easily been out of the tournament. I was struggling. But short game keeps you in it and all of a sudden you play some good golf and you can build some momentum. There’s not a golfer in the top-5, top-10, top-25 in the world who doesn’t have one of the best short games going. It’s pretty important,” explained Fleetwood of how his short game wizardry was primarily responsible for him making the upward move.

Tommy Fleetwood raced up the leaderboard thanks to a second round of 66. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty

At least McIlroy still has the chance to challenge over the weekend, when the $1.6 million winner’s cheque will be determined.

Brooks Koepka - last year’s PGA Tour player of the year following his wins in the US Open and US PGA championships - was among those to miss the cut and Rickie Fowler was also among those to struggle. As Phil Mickelson - who followed up an opening 68 with a second round 78 - observed of the setup, “it’s a penalising course if you don’t hit very good shots, and I hit some terrible shots.”

McIlroy’s round showed a desire to hang tough. His round of 70 was a slow-burner - two bogeys and one birdie on his front nine - but he came home in 33 strokes, the highlight being that eagle on the Par 5 sixth.

Graeme McDowell - more aware than anyone of the three exemptions into the British Open that are up for grabs to players finishing in the top-10 who aren’t already qualified for Royal Portrush - started his second round on four-under and had seven straight pars before bogeying his eighth hole, the 17th. His response was to birdie the 18th (his ninth) from 18 feet, but he then went on to bogey his first two holes after the turn, leaving him on two under par for the tournament through 12.

Shane Lowry got a cruel piece of luck when his chip on the Par 3 14th (his fifth hole of the second round, having started on the 10th) hit a greenside sprinkler head and ricocheted back off the green. Lowry had three bogeys and a lone birdie on his front nine to slip back to level par through 27 holes before rolling in a 20-footer for birdie at the first to begin his homeward journey.

Any momentum soon evaporated, however, as he followed a bogey on the second (his 11th) with a disastrous triple-bogey seven on the third, after he found water with his second shot. That left him on three over par for the tournament and battling to make the one over par cut mark, with six holes to play.

