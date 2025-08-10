Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
Drogheda United defeated Derry City, 2-0, in the 2024 FAI Cup Final in front of close to 40,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium. This year, the two clubs meet in the third round of the competition, this time at the Brandywell. The FAI Cup takes on even greater significance this year as the champions go into the Europa League qualifiers. – Saturday, RTÉ
Rugby
Formerly known as the Tri Nations Series, the Rugby Championship begins at the weekend. First up, defending champions South Africa host Australia at Johannesburg, while Argentina meet New Zealand in Córdoba. There are six rounds to the tournament, with the final round featuring Argentina and South Africa playing at London’s Twickenham Stadium. - Saturday, Sky Sports
UFC
Dricus du Plessis faces surely the toughest test of his UFC middleweight title reign at the weekend against Khamzat Chimaev. The South African will face the Russian challenger – who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker last year - in Chicago on Saturday night in UFC 319. - Sunday morning, TNT Sports
MONDAY (Aug 11th)
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters
- HOCKEY - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Eurohockey - 2.30pm Ireland v France
TUESDAY (Aug 12th)
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 1 Tour of Denmark
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - League Cup - 7.45pm West Brom v Derby
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League Cup - 8pm Bromley v Ipswich
WEDNESDAY (Aug 13th)
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 2 Tour of Denmark
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - League Cup - 7.45pm Huddersfield v Leicester
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & ITV4 - League Cup - 8pm Birmingham v Sheffield Utd
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Super Cup - 8pm PSG v Tottenham
THURSDAY (Aug 14th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Danish Championship
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 1 Tour of Czech Republic
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour of Denmark
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm BMW Championship
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Catalans Dragons
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The Standard Portland Classic
FRIDAY (Aug 15th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Danish Championship
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 2 Tour of Czech Republic
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 4 Tour of Denmark
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The Standard Portland Classic
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm BMW Championship
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 7.45pm Celtic v Falkirk
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League 8pm Liverpool v Bournemouth
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action – Super League - 8pm Wigan v Hull KR
SATURDAY (Aug 16th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm Danish Championship
- SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus – Championship - 12.30pm Derby v Coventry
- SOCCER - UTV & Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Wrexham v West Brom
- RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury, Newmarket & Ripon
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 2pm-2.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of Denmark
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 2.30pm-4pm - Stage 3 Tour of Czech Republic
- ATHLETICS - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 3pm-5pm - Poland IAAF Diamond League
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Tottenham v Burnley
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Castleford v Leeds, 5.30pm Hull FC v Leigh
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm BMW Championship
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 4.10pm South Africa v Australia
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Wolverhampton v Man City
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 5.45pm Rangers v Alloa Athletic
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – German Supercup - 7.30pm Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup - 8pm Derry City v Drogheda Utd
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30pm-1am - ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open
- SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10.30pm Football League highlights
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - Pre-season - 9pm 49ers @ Raiders, Midnight Jets @ Giants
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 10.10pm Argentina v New Zealand
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LPGA The Standard Portland Classic
SUNDAY (Aug 17th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 3am - Chicago Dricus du Plessis v Khamzat Chimaev
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Danish Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - Noon Ipswich v Southampton
- MOTOGP - TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm GP of Austria
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-2.45pm - Final stage Tour of Czech Republic
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Main Event - Premier League - 2pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 2pm Nottingham Forest v Brentford, 4.30pm Man Utd v Arsenal
- GAA - TG4 from 2.15pm Club championship (TBA)
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Super League - 2.30pm St Helens v Huddersfield
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm BMW Championship
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8.30pm Espanyol v Atlético de Madrid
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-midnight - LPGA The Standard Portland Classic
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Plus, 6pm-3.30am - ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm Match of the Day 2