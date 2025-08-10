Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

Drogheda United defeated Derry City, 2-0, in the 2024 FAI Cup Final in front of close to 40,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium. This year, the two clubs meet in the third round of the competition, this time at the Brandywell. The FAI Cup takes on even greater significance this year as the champions go into the Europa League qualifiers. – Saturday, RTÉ

Rugby

Formerly known as the Tri Nations Series, the Rugby Championship begins at the weekend. First up, defending champions South Africa host Australia at Johannesburg, while Argentina meet New Zealand in Córdoba. There are six rounds to the tournament, with the final round featuring Argentina and South Africa playing at London’s Twickenham Stadium. - Saturday, Sky Sports

UFC

Dricus du Plessis faces surely the toughest test of his UFC middleweight title reign at the weekend against Khamzat Chimaev. The South African will face the Russian challenger – who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker last year - in Chicago on Saturday night in UFC 319. - Sunday morning, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Aug 11th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters

HOCKEY - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Eurohockey - 2.30pm Ireland v France

TUESDAY (Aug 12th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.15pm-4.15pm - Stage 1 Tour of Denmark

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - League Cup - 7.45pm West Brom v Derby

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League Cup - 8pm Bromley v Ipswich

WEDNESDAY (Aug 13th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 2 Tour of Denmark

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus - League Cup - 7.45pm Huddersfield v Leicester

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & ITV4 - League Cup - 8pm Birmingham v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Super Cup - 8pm PSG v Tottenham

THURSDAY (Aug 14th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Danish Championship

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 1 Tour of Czech Republic

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 3 Tour of Denmark

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm BMW Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Catalans Dragons

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The Standard Portland Classic

FRIDAY (Aug 15th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Danish Championship

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm Saudi Masters

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 1.30pm-3pm - Stage 2 Tour of Czech Republic

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm - Stage 4 Tour of Denmark

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The Standard Portland Classic

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm BMW Championship

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 7.45pm Celtic v Falkirk

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League 8pm Liverpool v Bournemouth

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action – Super League - 8pm Wigan v Hull KR

SATURDAY (Aug 16th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm Danish Championship

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 3, noon-3pm, 6pm-9pm Saudi Masters

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle

SOCCER - Sky Sports Plus – Championship - 12.30pm Derby v Coventry

SOCCER - UTV & Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Wrexham v West Brom

RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury, Newmarket & Ripon

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 2pm-2.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of Denmark

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 2.30pm-4pm - Stage 3 Tour of Czech Republic

ATHLETICS - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 3pm-5pm - Poland IAAF Diamond League

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Tottenham v Burnley

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm Castleford v Leeds , 5.30pm Hull FC v Leigh

, 5.30pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm BMW Championship

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 4.10pm South Africa v Australia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Wolverhampton v Man City

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 5.45pm Rangers v Alloa Athletic

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – German Supercup - 7.30pm Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - FAI Cup - 8pm Derry City v Drogheda Utd

TENNIS - Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30pm-1am - ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open

SOCCER - ITV4, 9pm-10.30pm Football League highlights

NFL - Sky Sports Action - Pre-season - 9pm 49ers @ Raiders , Midnight Jets @ Giants

, Midnight RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 10.10pm Argentina v New Zealand

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LPGA The Standard Portland Classic

SUNDAY (Aug 17th)