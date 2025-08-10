Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten century helps Pakistan end Ireland’s winning run

Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali plays a shot, watched by Ireland wicketkeeper Amy Hunter, on her way to an unbeaten century in the third T20 international at Castle Avenue in Clontarf. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

3rd T20 International: Ireland 155-4 (20 ovs) (O Prendergast 64no, G Lewis 36, A Hunter 29), Pakistan 156-2 (17.4 ovs) (M Ali 100no, A Riaz 39no). Pakistan won by 8 wkts, Ireland win the series 2-1.

Ireland’s winning streak in T20 internationals was ended by Pakistan in comprehensive fashion by Pakistan at Castle Avenue in Clontarf on Sunday after Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten century helped Pakistan avoid a clean sweep by their hosts as they claimed an eight-wicket victory in the third match in the series.

Ireland had won the first two games to make it nine straight wins in the short format and looking to make it double figures. Opting to bat first, they stormed ahead when Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis put on a 52-run partnership from 37 deliveries before Ireland skipper Lewis was trapped lbw by Rameen Shamim for 36.

After Hunter was bowled by Waheeda Akhtar for 29, Orla Prendergast went on to underpin the innings with a brilliant knock of 64 from 46 balls and her half-century helped the hosts finish strongly on 155 for four.

Although Ireland took two early wickets, with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Natalia Pervaiz both falling for single figures, Ali made a rapid start in Pakistan’s response with a quickfire half-century which the opener brought up inside seven overs.

Aliya Riaz blasted an unbeaten 39 as the pair put on a mammoth 101 runs from 70 balls and Ali starred with the bat, finishing with a ton from 68 deliveries to ensure the visitors completed their chase with 14 balls remaining.