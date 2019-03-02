Leona Maguire moves into top 10 at Canberra Classic

Ireland’s Leona Maguire carded a three-under 68 in the second round of the Canberra Classic in Australia to move to five under and a share of ninth position going into the final round.

Playing her second Ladies’ European Tour event, the Cavan golfer made an eagle three on the closing hole at the Royal Canberra Golf Club to complete a fine back nine of three-under 33 that also included back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes.

Maguire’s second bogey of the day had come at the short 11th hole after a front nine that included a bogey on the fifth and birdie on the par-five ninth, meaning she played the par-fives in four under after making a par at the long first hole.

Maguire is tied with Sweden’s Lina Boqvist on five under, with Slovenia’s Katja Pogacar (64) and Anne Van Dam (63) of the Netherlands leading the way on 11 under after two rounds. Scotland’s Carly Booth is a shot behind on 10 under after carding a 65.

LEADERBOARD

(Par 71, (a) denotes amateur)

131 Katja Pogacar (Slo) 67 64, Anne Van Dam (Ned) 68 63

132 Carly Booth (Sco) 67 65

133 Manon De Roey (Bel) 66 67, Jiyai Shin (Kor) 69 64

135 Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) 68 67

136 Meghan Maclaren (Eng) 67 69, Hannah Green (Aus) 68 68

137 Lina Boqvist (Swe) 71 66, Leona Maguire (Irl) 69 68

138 Sanna Nuutinen (Fin) 70 68, Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez (Mex) 68 70, Karolin Lampert (Ger) 70 68, Daniela Holmqvist (Swe) 69 69, Noora Komulainen (Fin) 66 72, Linnea Strom (Swe) 68 70, Agathe Sauzon (Fra) 70 68

139 Ursula Wikstrom (Fin) 70 69, Esther Henseleit (Ger) 68 71, Kanyalak Preedasuttijit (Tha) 71 68, Noemi Jimenez Martin (Esp) 68 71, Tamie Durdin (Aus) 69 70

140 Sarah Schober (Aut) 67 73, Diksha Dagar (Ind) 70 70, Christine Wolf (Aut) 68 72, Caroline Hedwall (Swe) 66 74, Marianne Skarpnord (Nor) 71 69, Felicity Johnson (Eng) 71 69

141 Tonje Daffinrud (Nor) 74 67, Mireia Prat (Esp) 69 72, Hanee Song (Nzl) 68 73, Gemma Dryburgh (Sco) 72 69, Kylie Henry (Sco) 69 72, Sarah Kemp (Aus) 71 70, Celine Herbin (Fra) 67 74, Yan Liu (Chn) 68 73, Cassie Porter (Aus) (a) 71 70

142 Sarah Nilsson (Swe), Amy Walsh (Aus), Soo Jin Lee (Aus), Lynn Carlsson (Swe), Chloe Leurquin (Bel), Julia Engstrom (Swe), Amelia Lewis (USA), Whitney Hillier (Aus), Breanna Gill (Aus), Cajsa Persson (Swe), Lauren Taylor (Eng) Camillie Chevalier (Fra), Elia Folch (Esp)

143 Emma Nilsson (Swe) 70 72, Tahnia Ravnjak (Aus) 70 73, Johanna Gustavsson (Swe) 73 70, Camilla Lennarth (Swe) 74 69, Stephanie Na (Aus) 75 68, Laura Fuenfstueck (Ger) 72 71, Silvia Banon (Esp) 70 73, Paige Stubbs (Aus) 73 70

MISSED CUT

144 Michele Thomson (Sco) 71 73, Ines Lescudier (Fra) 75 69, Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus) (a) 74 70, Astrid Vayson De Pradenne (Fra) 77 67, Grace Kim (Aus) (a) 71 73, Hannah Burke (Eng) 74 70, Elise Bradley (USA) 72 72

145 Karoline Lund (Nor) 75 70, Celina Yuan (Aus) 70 75, Becky Brewerton (Wal) 71 74, Manon Molle (Fra) 72 73, Chantelle Cassidy (Nzl) 75 70, Sian Evans (Eng) 72 73, Laura Davies (Eng) 71 74, Eleanor Givens (Eng) 72 73, Rebecca Artis (Aus) 72 73

146 Emie Peronnin (Fra) 71 75, Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den) 67 77, Kelsey Macdonald (Sco) 76 70, Cloe Frankish (Eng) 73 73, Karen Pearce (Aus) 71 75, Brooke Baker (USA) 75 71, Onkanok Soisuwan (Tha) 74 72, Becky Morgan (Wal) 71 75

147 Sock Hwee Koh (Sin) 74 73, Isabelle Boineau (Fra) 74 73, Gabriella Cowley (Eng) 72 75, Patricia Sanz Barrio (Esp) 74 73, Vani Kapoor (Ind) 72 75, Doey Choi (Aus) (a) 75 72

148 Justine Dreher (Fra) 77 71, Valdis Thora Jonsdottir (Isl) 73 75, Valentine Derrey (Fra) 75 73, Manon Gidali (Fra) 76 72, Filippa Moerk (Swe) 77 71, Montana Strauss (Aus) 77 71, Melanie Maetzler (Sui) 74 74, Jenna Hunter (Nzl) 72 76, Miki Nishiyama (Jpn) 76 72

149 Lydia Hall (Wal) 74 75, Annabel Dimmock (Eng) 73 76, Nina Pegova (Rus) 73 76, Florentyna Parker (Eng) 78 71, Beth Allen (USA) 73 76

150 Munchin Keh (Nzl) 77 73, Tvesa Malik (Ind) 76 74, Kerri Bong (Kor) (a) 73 77, Carmen Alonso (Esp) 72 78, Kristalle Blum (Aus) 73 77

151 Maha Haddioui (Mar) 73 78, Grace Lennon (Aus) 80 71, Amandeep Drall (Ind) 73 78, Katelyn Must (Aus) 74 77

152 Ana Menendez (Mex) 77 75, Nadine White (Aus) 79 73, Isabelle Hawes (Aus) (a) 76 76, Lejan Lewthwaite (Rsa) 71 81

153 Rachel Jones (USA) 77 76, Celine Borge (Nor) 76 77, Chizuru Ueda (Aus) 75 78, Astha Madan (Ind) 77 76, Gennai Goodwin (Aus) 79 74, Holly Clyburn (Eng) 76 77, Alexis Belton (USA) 76 77, Viva Schlasberg (Swe), 78 75, Fanny Cnops (Bel) 75 78

154 Charlotte Thompson (Eng) 78 76, Wanasa Zhou (Aus) 78 76, Phillis Meti (Nzl) 76 78, Robyn Doig (Can) 76 78, Anna Lesher (USA) 75 79

156 Georgia Clarke (Aus) 80 76, Momo Sakuragi (Jpn) 80 76

158 Kayla Jones (USA) 77 81

159 Isabelle Simpson (Aus) (a) 82 77, Elizabeth Elmassian (Aus) 78 81, Bree Arthur (Aus) 79 80, Elmay Viking (Cok) 79 80

160 Molly Lavercombe (Aus) 79 81, Adele Douglas (Aus) (a) 80 81

162 Dea Mahendra (Idn) 85 77

163 Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh (Ngr) 79 84, Amber Thornton (Aus) (a) 82 81