Robert Moran books Irish Open spot after finishing fourth at Killeen Castle

Robert Moran with the Christy O'Connor memorial trophy for the leading Irish player at the Irish Challenge 2025 at Killeen Castle Golf Club in Dunsany. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images

The grand victory may have evaded Robert Moran in the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle in Co Meath, which was impressively won by French player Oihan Guillamoundeguy, but the fringe benefits for the Dubliner could potentially open up a pathway on his fledgling professional career.

Moran finished in fourth place and, as the leading Irishman, picked up the Christy O’Connor Jnr trophy and, with it, an invitation into next month’s Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.

For the 20-year-old Guillamoundeguy, a breakthrough win on the Hotelplanner Tour propelled him to sixth on the Race to Mallorca standings and within touching distance of a full DP World Tour card for next season.

Guillamoundeguy closed with a final round 70 for a total of 11-under-par 277 to finish three shots clear of runner-up Ronan Kleu of Denmark.

Moran’s 69 for 282 for solo fourth came in spectacular fashion in a back nine run of 32 strokes. It saw him rebound from a bogey on the 10th by claiming an eagle on the 12th and then three birdies, on the 14th, 17th and 18th holes, to leapfrog Paul McBride for the leading home player honour and those additional benefits.

Oihan Guillamoundeguy from France celebrates with the Irish Challenge trophy at Killeen Castle Golf Club in Dunsany. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images

On the 18th, Moran chipped in for the birdie which ultimately proved the difference in earning him the Irish Open exemption.

“I’m buzzing for that, grown up watching the Irish Open on TV. I was at The K Club in 2016 on the Wednesday, I got myself on to the range and was just in awe of everything so that is a really cool memory to have.”

Moran added: “I would watch the Majors [growing up] but if I was to play any other event it would be the Irish Open. Just the excitement of it all and whatever happens, happens that week. It’s nice to be playing the next two Challenge Tour events as well.”

McBride, playing on a sponsor’s invite, closed with a 71 for 283 but his tied-fifth finish did at least earn him a place into the field for next week’s Finnish Challenge.

In the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry suffered three bogeys in his last four holes for a final-round 71 for a three-over-par total of 283 which left him a distant tied-59th place.

On the DP World Tour, Scotland’s Grant Forrest claimed the Nexo Championship title at Trump International Aberdeen, where a final round 72 for a total of eight-under-par 280 gave him a four-strokes winning margin over Joe Dean. Conor Purcell, the only Irish player in the field, finished with a 72 for 294 in tied-42nd.