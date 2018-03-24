Paul Dunne’s challenge fades in the Dominican Republic

Séamus Power sits six strokes off the lead of America’s Brice Garnett heading into Sunday
Brice Garnett has the lead after three rounds in the Dominican Republic. Photograph: Marianna Massey/Getty

Brice Garnett has the lead after three rounds in the Dominican Republic. Photograph: Marianna Massey/Getty

 

Bogeys on the 14th and 17th saw Paul Dunne’s challenge at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic fade on Saturday.

Dunne signed for a third round of 71 - one under par - leaving him in a share of 15th place on eight under, eight shots off leader Brice Garnett.

Seamus Power is two strokes ahead of Dunne after matching him with a 71 on Saturday - and he was also left to rue a bogey on the 17th as he finished the day on 10 under par.

Power is in a share of fifth place, and will have legitimate hopes of making an assault on the top of the leaderboard after a late wobble saw Garnett’s healthy lead whittled down to two shots.

Garnett had been setting a white hot pace, and went out in 31 strokes thanks to four birdies and an eagle on the par five seventh. But the American unravelled on the back nine, bogeying the 13th, 14th and 17th to sign for 69.

Garnett sits two ahead of Canada’s Corey Connors, whose 67 saw him move to 14 under par.

Further down the leaderboard Dunne will be frustrated with his finish after quietly bulding a solid round on Saturday.

He picked up two shots on the front nine, with consecutive birdies on the third and fourth, before starting the back with another birdie on 10. However, those late bogeys have effectively ended his hopes.

Like Dunne, Power got off to a good start with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth. He went gave one of those back at the sixth but quickly recovered by picking up a stroke on the eighth.

However, he couldn’t kick on after the turn, dropping shots on 11 and 17 and managing a single birdie on the 17th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.