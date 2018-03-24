Paul Dunne’s challenge fades in the Dominican Republic

Bogeys on the 14th and 17th saw Paul Dunne’s challenge at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic fade on Saturday.

Dunne signed for a third round of 71 - one under par - leaving him in a share of 15th place on eight under, eight shots off leader Brice Garnett.

Seamus Power is two strokes ahead of Dunne after matching him with a 71 on Saturday - and he was also left to rue a bogey on the 17th as he finished the day on 10 under par.

Power is in a share of fifth place, and will have legitimate hopes of making an assault on the top of the leaderboard after a late wobble saw Garnett’s healthy lead whittled down to two shots.

Garnett had been setting a white hot pace, and went out in 31 strokes thanks to four birdies and an eagle on the par five seventh. But the American unravelled on the back nine, bogeying the 13th, 14th and 17th to sign for 69.

Garnett sits two ahead of Canada’s Corey Connors, whose 67 saw him move to 14 under par.

Further down the leaderboard Dunne will be frustrated with his finish after quietly bulding a solid round on Saturday.

He picked up two shots on the front nine, with consecutive birdies on the third and fourth, before starting the back with another birdie on 10. However, those late bogeys have effectively ended his hopes.

Like Dunne, Power got off to a good start with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth. He went gave one of those back at the sixth but quickly recovered by picking up a stroke on the eighth.

However, he couldn’t kick on after the turn, dropping shots on 11 and 17 and managing a single birdie on the 17th.