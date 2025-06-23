Paul McBride leads Open Championship regional qualifying at The Island

Paul McBride led the qualifiers at The Island with a three-under 69 to make final qualifying for The Open at Royal Portrush. Photograph: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Paul McBride used local knowledge and showcased his shot-making in difficult windy conditions to top the regional qualifying for The Open at The Island, carding a three-under-par 69 to move on to next week’s final qualifying in his bid to earn an exemption into next month’s Major at Royal Portrush.

The Malahide man – a former college team-mate of Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young at Wake Forest – reaffirmed his pedigree in delivering the low round of the qualifier, one of just six players to post under-par rounds. McBride is currently plying his trade on the development Clutch Pro Tour but moved a step closer to a place in the 153rd Open.

One of 15 courses in Britain and Ireland to host regional qualifying, The Island proved a tough examination, with McBride’s 69 seeing him finish a shot clear of Cloverhill’s Keith Shannon (70). A quartet of players – Rowan Lester, Ronan Mullarney, Brendan McCarroll and English amateur Finlay Eager – posted 71s to also earn their spots for final qualifying, which take place at four venues (Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire) on July 1st.

Ruaidhrí McGee and Finland’s Alex Hietala signed for 73s which were also good enough to progress.

Among those who failed to progress out of regional qualifying were former English Premier League footballers Jimmy Bullard and Peter Odemwingie. Bullard shot a three-over 74 at Rochester & Cobham Park while Odemwingie signed for an 82 at Enville in England.