Eagle pushes Power into contention in Dominican Republic

Waterford’s Séamus Power carded an eagle-three on his third last hole to move into a share of sixth position after the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Power also carded five birdies and two bogeys in a five-under 67 to move to nine under, four shots off the lead held by Brice Garnett. The American followed up his opening 63 with a four-under 68 to move to 13 under, one clear of compatriots Steve Wheatcroft and Keith Mitchell, who both carded 66s.

Paul Dunne is on seven under after he carded a two-under 70 but Graeme McDowell missed the cut after struggling to a 76.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who was playing on a sponsor’s exemption, finished last on 15 over par after adding an 82 to his opening 77.

The 37-year-old amateur bogeyed his first six holes of the day and also carded three double bogeys on his PGA Tour debut.

Despite Romo’s score, he savoured the experience and predicted better things were to come.

“I think you’ll see some better golf in my future,” Romo told PGATour.com.

“I got off to a rough start. I lipped out some short putts that kind of got me almost a little bit pressing.

“I just didn’t hit the irons very good today. I was short-sided a few times, made too many mistakes. So a lot of stuff to learn from, and in a good way.”

SCOREBOARD

(USA unless stated, par 72):

131 Brice Garnett 63 68

132 Keith Mitchell 66 66, Steve Wheatcroft 66 66

134 Seung-su Han 67 67, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 66 68

135 Trey Mullinax 69 66, Hunter Mahan 70 65, Denny McCarthy 66 69, Matt Every 69 66, Séamus Power (Irl) 68 67, Corey Conners (Can) 64 71

136 Matt Atkins 69 67, Geoff Ogilvy (Aus) 69 67

137 Ethan Tracy 68 69, Joel Dahmen 71 66, Tom Lovelady 69 68, Paul Dunne (Irl) 67 70, David Lingmerth (Swe) 70 67, Kelly Kraft 68 69, Tyler McCumber 67 70, Lanto Griffin 69 68

138 Ricky Barnes 70 68, Daniel Chopra (Swe) 70 68, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 71 67, George McNeill 67 71, Andrew Putnam 70 68, Tommy Gainey 70 68

139 Chris Wood (Eng) 71 68, Matt Jones (Aus) 72 67, Martin Flores 68 71, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 69 70, Richy Werenski 71 68, Patrick Rodgers 74 65, Kevin Tway 67 72, Kyung Ju Choi (Kor) 71 68, Troy Matteson 66 73, Troy Merritt 69 70

140 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 72 68, Cameron Percy (Aus) 69 71, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 72 68, Shawn Stefani 68 72, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 70 70, Santiago Rivas (Col) 71 69, Nate Lashley 70 70, Jonathan Byrd 66 74, Harris English 71 69

141 Adam Schenk 70 71, Brendon De Jonge (Zim) 66 75, John Merrick 73 68, Harold Varner III 71 70, Augusto Nunez (Arg) 70 71, Brett Stegmaier 72 69, Mark Wilson 69 72, Rob Oppenheim 70 71, Dicky Pride 71 70, Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 71 70, Andrew Yun 71 70

142 Ben Crane 70 72, Julio Santos (Dom) 70 72, Rory Sabbatini (Rsa) 72 70, David Hearn (Can) 69 73, Ken Duke 67 75, Ryan Brehm 73 69, Scott Piercy 70 72

143 John Daly 73 70, Mike Weir (Can) 72 71, Stuart Appleby (Aus) 69 74, JT Poston 72 71, Vince India 73 70, Tim Herron 73 70, Omar Uresti 71 72, Davis Love III 71 72, Eric Axley 72 71, Parker McLachlin 73 70, J.J. Henry 71 72, Trevor Immelman (Rsa) 69 74, Robert Allenby (Aus) 73 70, Cameron Beckman 73 70, Michael Kim 68 75, Johnson Wagner 73 70, D.J. Trahan 71 72

MISSED CUT

146 Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 70 76