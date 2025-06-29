Ireland fall to second four-goal defeat to United States in three days

International friendly: USA 4 (Biyendolo 11, Rodriguez 42, Ryan 66, Thompson 86) Ireland 0

Republic of Ireland fell to their second 4-0 defeat in three days against an imperious looking USA side in an energy-sapping clash at TQL Stadium on Sunday evening.

Having been humbled by the same scoreline in the unassailable altitude in Denver, Colorado on Friday against the reigning Olympic Champions and world number one-ranked side, Carla Ward’s charges were faced with another extreme, this time in what was described as the borderline dangerous heat of Cincinnati.

The out of season Irish group, still missing the experience and quality of Denise O’Sullivan (knee) and Megan Campbell (ankle) yet again, not forgetting the likes of Champions League winner Katie McCabe amongst others who didn’t travel.

The Ireland boss called up former Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin and Philadelphia-born Dee Bradley, as well as making four changes to her side.

With just one goal against their illustrious hosts in their last 16 meetings, clear cut chances were always going to prove an arduous task in 30+ degree heat but the visitors started with intent. The tenacious Abbie Larkin buzzed about winning the ball back before striker Saoirse Noonan bravely won a free kick in a dangerous position.

The serial winner with her former side Chelsea, Emma Hayes continued with her experiment of blooding youngsters into one of the most pressurised International environments in women’s football and was afforded the luxury of changing all 11 from the game 72 hours previous.

And it didn’t take long for the hosts’ strength in depth to come to fruition as they took the lead just 10 minutes in.

Following some high quality build-up play down the right hand side, the ball eventually worked its way to Emma Sears who cleverly clipped the ball back to Lynn Biyendolo who made no mistake sweeping home the opener.

Chloe Mustaki, who made her first start for the Girls in Green since 2022 in Friday’s defeat and admitted in an emotional interview post game she thought she would not play again was making up for lost time as she was included from the start but the Bristol City star was being given a tough time by the Racing Louisville winger Sears, who was delivering dangerously at every given opportunity.

The hosts had the ball in the net minutes before the first half water break but saw the goal ruled out with Yazmeen Ryan bundling into the back of Jessie Stapleton.

Having taken on as much fluids and digested as many energy gels as possible during the brief rest period, wave after wave of white continued to flow forward.

Just after the half-hour mark, the US almost doubled their lead in a carbon copy to the first when Sears got to the endline and stood up another pin point cross but this time Ryan couldn’t guide her volley goalwards.

Having weathered the storm, Ireland to their credit began to grow in confidence and forced a good bout of pressure, springing from their defensive shape to force a well-earned corner through the tireless Emily Murphy, who saw her back post header deflected behind.

Moments later Murphy was at it again, winning back possession well and releasing Saoirse Noonan. The Celtic attacker played a clever ball in behind the US backline finding Kyra Carusa who narrowly missed the near post as her low strike flew into the side netting.

But just before the break the slight Irish resurgence was brought to an abrupt halt as debutant Izzy Rodriguez smashed home a rebound, just after the unfortunate skipper Courtney Brosnan pulled off an outstanding point blank save.

In search of what would have been just their second goal against their illustrious hosts in their last 16 meetings, Ward made a triple change at the break and slight tactical shift changing to a three at the back.

The change of personnel and shape did frustrate the home side, getting bodies in the areas that allowed USA so much joy in the first half.

But tiredness just seemed to be seeping in and just after the half hour mark Ryan added a third with a tidy finish for her first international goal.

There was still time for Thompson to add a late fourth to put the icing on the cake of their 600th win in their illustrious history.

USA: Mandy McGlynn: Emily Sams, Jordyn Bugg, Tara McKeown: Lynn Biyendolo (Sam Coffey, 63), Croix Bethune (Ally Sentnor, 63), Sam Meza (Rose Lavelle, 87), Izzy Rodriguez; Olivia Moultrie (Claire Hutton, 80), Emma Sears, Yazmeen Ryan (Alyssa Thomspon, 80’=)

Subs not used: Naomi Girma, Avery Patterson, Michelle Cooper, Emily Sonnett, Claudia Dickey, Lilly Realle, Angelina Anderson

Rep. of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten (Ruesha Littlejohn, 73), Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki (Megan Connolly, 46); Marissa Sheva, Tyler Toland (Izzy Atkinson, 84); Emily Murphy (Hayley Nolan, 46’), Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin (Lucy Quinn, 46); Saoirse Noonan (Amber Barrett, 60)

Subs not used: Grace Maloney, Sophie Whitehouse, Dee Bradley, Erin McLaughlin, Ellen Molloy, Erin Healy

Referee:Janeishka Caban (Puerto Rico)