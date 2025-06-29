Pádraig Harrington wins US Senior Open for second time

Pádraig Harrington has won the US Senior Open at Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado.

The Irishman finished with a final round of 67 in the Champions Tour Major on 11 under, a shot ahead of Stewart Cink on 10 under as both exchanged lead on the final day. Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez was third on nine under.

Cink came hard at Harrington on the front nine with four birdies in a row from the second to fifth holes. But a bogey on the 15th proved costly for the American as Harrington responded to a bogey at the 10th with a birdie at the 11th and seven straight pars to win his second US Senior Open and his second senior Major overall. It is his 10th win on the Champions Tour.

