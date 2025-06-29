Restricting social housing for migrants an attempt to solve a problem ‘that does not exist’

The newspaper report suggested that Ministers would be told the law is needed to eliminate ambiguity over rules for non-Irish nationals who want to apply for social housing. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Campaigners have dismissed a mooted Government plan to clamp down on the provision of social housing to migrants, saying it is an attempt to solve a problem “that does not exist”.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that the Coalition wants to limit access to social housing to people with strong and long-term connections to the Republic, with restrictions also coming in for emergency homeless accommodation.

Focus Ireland director of advocacy and research Mike Allen said previous legislative forays into this area had been “exposed as a poorly drafted response to a problem that does not exist”.

“Nobody believed that social housing should be allocated to people with no right to live in Ireland, but the Government was unable to give any evidence that it was happening and needed complex legislation to stop it,” he said.

Sunday’s report outlined that after extensive legal advice, the Coalition was preparing to revisit proposals first made in a law early last year, but which were later dropped.

Citing plans due to go to Cabinet in the next fortnight, the report suggested Ministers would be told the law is needed to eliminate ambiguity over existing rules for non-Irish nationals who want to apply for social housing.

It said similar rules were planned for accessing emergency accommodation, with local authorities not required to assess households unless they are legally and habitually resident in the State.

Mr Allen said the proposals to restrict the capacity of local authorities to provide emergency shelter on a short-term humanitarian basis would result in more people being forced to sleep on the streets.

He said there will be “inevitable consequences” for people’s health and for public areas if such a condition were imposed.

The Opposition also criticised the proposals, with Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin calling it a “deeply disingenuous and dangerous briefing”. He said it sought to shift blame for the housing and homelessness crises on to migrant communities.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said residency rules are already applied to social housing applications and when accessing emergency accommodation. He said his understanding was that the mooted Bill intends to put existing practice into primary legislation.

He accused Minister for Housing James Browne of “wasting his officials’ time drafting a Bill that is not needed”.

In a reply to a recent parliamentary question put down by Mr Ó Broin, Mr Browne outlined the conditions applied by local authorities when determining a “local connection” as part of a social housing application.

These include having lived in the area for five years at any time, being employed in the area or within 15km of it, being in full-time education or receiving specialist medical care there, or having a relative living in the area for two years or longer.