Dustin Johnson dominates in Boston to top world rankings

Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked number one this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No1 this year.

Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year: “It’s something that I’m very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I’d like to stay there for a little while,” Johnson told reporters.

“Obviously it’s been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that’s another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at number one.”

The Northern Trust Open was the first of three playoff events that culminate with the September 4-7th Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million prize to the FedExCup champion.

Only the top 70 in the standings after this week go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, and from there the top 30 move on to Atlanta.

Johnson said he was determined to finish as the season’s champion for the first time in his career.

“It’s something I haven’t won. It’s something I’ve been close to winning a few times, and it’s just something that I would really like to have on my resume when I’m done playing golf,” he added.

“It’s a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me.”

Two weeks after entering the last round of the PGA Championships with a one stroke advantage and unable to close the deal, Johnson was under far less pressure at TPC Boston but he but he ensured there would be no repeat, turning a five shot 54-hole cushion into a commanding 11 stroke victory.

If anyone in the field was harboring thoughts of reeling in Johnson, he quickly put those to rest when he opened his round with an eagle on the par five second and added four birdies to go six-under on his outward nine.

From that point the only one rain on Johnson’s party was from Mother Nature who forced a weather delay with two holes to play. Johnson completed his round with a birdie on 18 for an eight-under 63 and a winning total of 30-under 254, leaving Harris English a distant runner-up on 19-under. Daniel Berger (67) finished alone in third 12 off the pace with Kevin Kisner (66) and Scottie Scheffler (71) one further back.

