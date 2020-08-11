Galgorm Castle resort could rescue 2020 Irish Open

A rescue act could yet salvage this year’s staging of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with the Galgorm Castle resort in Ballymena, Co Antrim, being lined up as an alternative host venue with a potential date of September 24th-27th.

Originally scheduled for Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny back in May, but postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the PGA European Tour did not include the tournament in its rescheduled calendar. And with government restrictions requiring two-weeks quarantine on incoming foreign travel, the fear was that the tournament would not go ahead at all this year.

However, according to a report on BBC Northern Ireland, the tournament is set to be staged at the Galgorm Castle resort which would enable players competing in the US Open at Winged Foot in New York on September 17th-20th to travel into the North without encountering the same quarantine restrictions as exist in the Republic.

Graeme McDowell, who is the tournament host for the Irish Open, and Shane Lowry are among the Irish players set to play in the US Open and likely to travel home, although world number three Rory McIlroy is not expected to make the journey should Galgorm Castle be confirmed.

The Irish Open was last played in Northern Ireland when the 2017 tournament, won by Spain’s Jon Rahm, was staged at Portstewart.