Rory McIlroy says his driver ‘will stay in the hotel room’ as he plots victory at India Championship

If Rory McIlroy were to pick a golf course tailored to his strengths, then – most likely – it wouldn’t be the short and tight examination posed by Lodhi Course at Delhi Golf Club, India.

Yet it’s the venue for the India Championship from Thursday where the Northern Irishman aims to make inroads on order of merit leader Patrick Reed in his quest for a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy.

“I’m here to win the tournament. I’m not here to hit drivers. I think the best chance [of winning] will be by keeping the driver in the bag or in the hotel room, so I’m not even attempting to hit it,” McIlroy said of a game plan to plot his way to victory rather than overpower the course.

McIlroy’s remaining goal for the year, one in which he retained his Masters title, is to lift another European Tour order of merit title and join Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie on eight.

He is third in those Race to Dubai standings, trailing leader Reed by 307 points and second-placed Eugenio Chacarra by 142.

[ Rory McIlroy’s Order of Merit push takes him to Delhi ]

“I love golf courses like here,” he said. “They’re probably not the best for my style of game, but I still enjoy playing them because I feel like they’re a challenge for me. And then at this stage of my career, it’s always nice to get to this part of season and have a chance to win the Race to Dubai.

“Eugenio jumped me last week in Spain. Patrick isn’t playing so well. So I think this is really a good opportunity this week to cut into that lead and head to the Middle East [for events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai] in a really good spot to try to win my eighth Race to Dubai.

“So that’s important. Obviously, the Majors are important. It’s a Ryder Cup year next year. I want to make that team. I want to contribute. I want to earn more points for Europe. But I think Majors, Ryder Cup, international golf, obviously the bulk of our play is in America as well and I still want to do well over there.”

He also spoke of trying to achieve many career goals in a schedule that was lightened in the year so he could focus on the Majors then play a more international itinerary.

“I feel like I have a lot of plates spinning, but I think at this stage of my career that’s a good thing. No matter where I turn or play, I feel like I’ve always got something to strive for or achieve,” he said.

“There are a lot of wonderful events at this time of the year and I think by the PGA Tour wanting to play in a tighter time frame it gives an opportunity for this tour to really shine and showcase the greatest places in the world that maybe didn’t have light before.

“That’s something I really want to get behind, and that’s why I’m here this week and why I love going to Australia or playing in the Middle East.

“As much as I love the PGA Tour, and I’ve been successful there and done my time there, there is always a nostalgic feeling of wanting to come back to the DP World Tour because it’s where I started my career and where I feel like I was given my opportunity.

“That’s the reason I keep coming back and keep trying to work with them, so that we can build these events to be as big and impactful as they can be.”

India Championship Lowdown

Tommy Fleetwood on his way to winning last year's India Championship. Photograph: Prakash Singh/Getty

Purse: €3.58 million (€605,000 to the winner).

Where: Delhi, India, from Thursday to Sunday.

The course: Delhi Golf Club – 6,912 yards, par 72 – has been a popular stop-off on the Asian Tour for a number of years and plays host to the DP World India Championship for a second year, with Tommy Fleetwood the defending champion. Although short by modern standards, the Lodhi Course – redesigned by Gary Player Design Group in 2019 – has tremendous character and will reward shot-making and patience. It previously hosted the Indian Open in 2015 and 2016 on the DP World Tour.

The field: Fleetwood returns to defend his title and is joined by a number of his Ryder Cup winning team-mates from Bethpage, including headliner McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre, who received a late invitation. Three of this year’s four Major champions (McIlroy, Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox) are in the field. Patrick Reed, who heads the Race to Dubai standings, is also playing.

Quote-Unquote: “There are fewer and fewer courses in the modern day quite like this, especially events at the highest levels that are competed on courses like this. It’s fantastic that this course has the platform it has with such a prestigious tournament with all the world-class players that are here” – Aaron Rai on staging the tournament on the old-school style design.

Irish in the field: Tom McKibbin (2.15am Irish time, Thursday) is in a group with Saptak Talwar and Grant Forrest; Shane Lowry (2.25am) is in a three-ball with Luke Donald and Thomas Detry; and Rory McIlroy (2.45am) is grouped with Fleetwood and MacIntyre.

Betting: Fleetwood and McIlroy share joint-favouritism at 8/1 with Lowry rated a 14/1 chance. The in-form Chacarraon, coming off the back of top-three finishes in his last two tournaments, looks a viable proposition at 14/1 while Rai’s accuracy should suit the tight course. Rai is available at 16/1. Last week’s Spanish Open winner Forrest is 150/1 to back up that success.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports (live coverage from 6.30am Irish time, Thursday).